Hartalika Teej 2018 Date: Importance and Significance of Teej in India

Hartalika Teej 2018 Date: Hartalika Teej is an auspicious festival of the Hindus, on which Shiva and Parvati are worshipped for marital harmony. This year, it will be observed on September 12, Wednesday.

There are basically three important Teej festivals in India– Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej. This is mostly celebrated by women, who dress up, decorate their hands with henna and fast on the day.

The word Hartalika comes from ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’ which means “kidnapping of a woman friend”. According to a legend, Parvati’s friend once took her into a thick forest forcefully so she could be married to Vishnu.

If you are also celebrating Teej this year, there is a special puja timing for the rituals. Generally, morning is considered to be a good time to perform Hartalika Puja. If moring puja is not possible, puja can also be done during Pradosh time. Before performing the puja, one is required to bathe early and dress up in fine clothes. Idols made from clay are worshipped during the puja and the legend of Hartalika is recounted during worship.

Haritalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. Haritalika Teej comes one month after Hariyali Teej and mostly celebrated one day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

The puja muhurat lasts for a duration of two hours and 27 minutes. And the Pratahkal Hartalika puja muhurat is from 6:08am to 8:35am.

