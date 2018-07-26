Guru Purnima 2018: Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Timings and Procedure

Guru Purnima 2018 Puja Vidhi: This year the festival falls on July 27. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Guru Purnima 2018 Puja Vidhi: This year the festival falls on July 27. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Guru Purnima 2018 Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha: Guru Purnima or Vyasa Purnima, which is to be celebrated on July 27 this year, falls on the full moon day of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar by Buddhists. Hindus and Jains commemorate the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers. On this day, thousands of devotees worship and thank their gurus for enlightenment.

Rooted in Sanskrit, the word ‘Guru’ was derived from ‘gu’, which means darkness and ‘ru’ denoting the removal of darkness. It is the symbol of guru-shishya tradition and hence, a guru or a teacher is believed to be the one who removes all darkness from our lives. Hence, on this day, people pay respect to their gurus, do puja and seek their blessings.

This year, the purnima tithi will begin at 11:16 pm on July 26 and end at 01:50 am on July 28.

The festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated in different ways. Most worshippers begin their day by offering prayers to their spiritual gurus and teachers and conclude by offering Mangal Aarti. This day is considered auspicious to fast and not consume rice, cereal-based dishes and salt.

People also observe the Satya Narayan Vrat on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu. They decorate the entrances to their houses with mango leaves, tulsi hangings, and garlands. Dry fruits, fruits, rice dishes, betel leaves and milk porridge are the main dishes offered to the gods on this day. Many others begin their day with meditation and self-introspection. Since it’s a full moon day, people meditate under the full moon and soak the positive energy in.

