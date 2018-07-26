Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Guru Purnima 2018: Importance & Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima 2018: Importance & Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima 2018: Guru Purnima has a deep and interesting history and this year it falls on July 27, Friday. It commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers. Read on to find out more.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 6:00:04 am
guru purnima, guru purnima 2018, guru purnima 2018 india, guru purnima history, guru purnima importance, guru purnima 2018 puja, guru purnima 2018 date, guru purnima date in india, indian express, indian express news Guru Purnima 2018: Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as it is believed that on this day Ved Vyasa — the author of Mahabharata was born. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

Guru Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists, Hindus and Jains every year on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar. This festival commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers as thousands of devotees worship and thank their gurus for enlightenment.

This festival has a deep and interesting history and this year it falls on July 27, Friday. Guru Purnima in itself is a paradoxical term, with ‘Gu’ meaning darkness and ‘ru’ standing for the removal of darkness. Thus, a guru is believed to be someone who removes all darkness from our lives. From spiritual gurus to secular ones, people pay respect to teachers all over the country. In Nepal, it is celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

It is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh where he gave the sermon on the full moon day. The followers of Buddha thus celebrate this day to worship him.

Even Shiva is known to have transmitted the learning of yoga to his disciples the ‘Saptarishis’ or seven sages on this day.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as it is believed that on this day Ved Vyasa — the author of Mahabharata was born, who is a pioneer of the guru-shishya tradition.

For all the latest Religion News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement