“Guru Purnima 2018 Date in India”: Guru Purnima or Vyasa Purnima, which is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar by Buddhists, Hindus and Jains commemorate the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers. On this day, thousands of devotees worship and thank their gurus for enlightenment. The festival falls on July 27 this year, which is a Friday.

Rooted in Sanskrit, the word ‘Guru’ was derived from ‘gu’, which means darkness and ‘ru’ denoting the removal of darkness. It is the symbol of guru-shishya tradition and hence, a guru or a teacher is believed to be the one who removes all darkness from our lives. Hence, on this day, people pay respect to their gurus, do puja and seek their blessings. In places like Nepal, Guru Purnima is celebrated as Teachers Day.

History of Guru Purnima

According to tradition, Guru Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh where he gave the sermon on the full moon day. The followers of Buddha celebrate this day to worship him.

On the other hand, Hindu followers celebrate Guru Purnima as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas. Even Lord Shiva is known to have transmitted the learning of yoga to his disciples the ‘Saptarishis’ or seven sages on this day. People also observe the Satya Narayan Vrat on the full moon day and worship Lord Vishnu.

