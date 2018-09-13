Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 5 easy ideas to decorate your Ganpati idol at home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 celebration begins on 13th September, 2018. (Source: FilePhoto) Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 celebration begins on 13th September, 2018. (Source: FilePhoto)

The festive season of the year is all set to kick off with the arrival of ‘Bappa’ on Thursday. One of the most awaited festivals of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi, soars up the energy, enthusiasm, and excitement in the people around the country. While there are no set rules and regulations for the decorations when it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, each one of us wants our idol and pandals to stand out. Here are some innovative, eye-catching ideas that would make your Ganpati idol stand out from the rest.

A flower house

Glam up your Ganpati pandal with Ganesha’s favourite Marigold flowers. Use flower garlands to decorate the walls and bells in the pandal. You can also add a splash of colours to your decoration by adding flower pots from your own garden.

Light it up

The most affordable and convenient way to spruce up your Ganesh pandal is through LEDs. Several sizes, shapes and colours of LED lights are easily available in the market nowadays. Use your creative instincts to make your pandal look vibrant and colourful.

Send a message

Ganesh Utsav is indeed the best time to socialize. To impress the crowd, work on decorating the idol beautifully that would also send across a beautiful social message. You can go for an eco-friendly theme and use recyclable or biodegradable products to decorate your pandal. On the other hand, decoration with coconuts, flowers and foliage, newspapers or grains and pulses are some of the themes you can count on for a trendy, eco-friendly and out of the box decoration.

Go traditional

A little creativity can make a lot of difference! As Lokmanya Tilak started off this festival in Maharashtra, you can keep the essence of the roots of the festival intact by giving your decoration a Maharashtrian touch. Use colourful torans, whirling wheels, lamps and flowers to decorate your pandal in a typical Maharashtrian style.

Cotton clouds abode

Make your pandal a virtual heaven for your Ganesha to make him feel at home. Use white and blue coloured cotton to make artificial clouds and hang them from the ceiling using thread or spread them on the floor. Keep it simple yet elegant.

Make your Ganesh Chaturthi even more beautiful this year by decorating your Ganpati pandals with these stunning ideas.

