Eid al-Adha 2018: Know the Importance and Significance of Bakrid

On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, devotees offer prayer at the mosque after the sun rise. (Source: Getty Images) On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, devotees offer prayer at the mosque after the sun rise. (Source: Getty Images)

Bakrid 2018, Eid al-Adha 2018: Also known as the festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha is the second most important holiday among Muslims, first being Eid al-Fitr. This year, the day will begin on the evening of August 21 and will continue till the evening of August 22. While it falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar, according to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies every year and shifts 11 days from the previous date.

It commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to God. However, after seeing his unfaltering devotion, God intervened and asked him to sacrifice a lamb instead.

On Eid al-Adha, devotees offer prayer at the mosque after the sun rise. However, the participation of women is limited and varies from one community to another. After offering their prayers, the devotees hug each other and exchange greetings.

Also, every year, an animal is sacrificed and a feast is prepared thereafter. The meat is then cooked and distributed among friends, families and poor. It is believed that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should go hungry.

Men, women and children wear their finest clothes and in several households, various delicacies and sweets are prepared. Some also visit cemeteries and pay respect to the dead.

Fun fact: Eid ul-Adha is celebrated at the end of the annual pilgrimage of Mecca.

