Eid al-Adha 2018 Date India: When is Bakrid in 2018?

“Bakrid, Eid al-Adha 2018 Date India”: Eid ul-Adha commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) – one of the most dutiful admirers of Allah – to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience. However, after seeing his unfaltering devotion, God intervened and asked him to sacrifice a lamb instead. This year, the festival would commence in India on August 21, and continue until the evening of August 22.

On Eid al-Adha, people dress up in new clothes and offer their prayers. However, the participation of women is limited and varies from one community to another. After offering their prayers, the devotees hug each other and exchange greetings.

They also sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. The feast is prepared thereafter and distributed among friends, families and poor. It is believed that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should be left hungry. Delicacies such as Sheer Korma, Badam Phirni, Kopra Pak and Badami Ghost are also prepared.

While it holds religious significance, the celebratory process is also filled with fun. Children collect ‘Eidi’ in the form of some money and sweets from elders as blessings.

