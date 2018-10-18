Dussehra or Vijayadashami signifies the victory of truth over evil. (Source: File Photo) Dussehra or Vijayadashami signifies the victory of truth over evil. (Source: File Photo)

Dussehra 2018, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri, Procedure: Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. It signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). In the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. While in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

Many people conclude the celebrations by taking part in processions to a river or seaside to participate in idol immersion. They chant slogans and bid an emotional farewell to the goddess and seek her blessings while hoping for a sooner return next year.

As part of Dussehra celebrations, huge and colourful effigies of Ravana, most times along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran, are burnt in large huge open grounds.

The festival falls on the tenth day of the month of Ashwin in the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on October 19. According to drikpanchang.com, this is the puja time for Vijayadashami/Dussehra.

Vijay Muhurat = 13:58 to 14:43

Duration = 45 minutes

Aparahna Puja Time = 13:13 to 15:28

Duration = 2 Hours 15 minutes

The dashami tithi begins at 15:28 on October 18 and ends at 17:57 on October 19.

