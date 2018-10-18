Durga Navami 2018: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Mantra, Samagri

Durga Navami 201 8 Puja Vidhi: Navami is celebrated with abandon. (Source: File Photo) Durga Navami 201Vidhi: Navami is celebrated with abandon. (Source: File Photo)

Durga Puja, undeniably, is one of the most anticipated festivals among Bengalis. People look forward to the five day celebrations and indulge in revelry and merry-making. Navami, or the ninth day comes after Ashtami – it is the day when Maa Durga, defeats the buffalo demon Mahishasura, to emerge victorious.

The day starts with a holy bath that is followed by Shodhasopachar puja, which essentially is a ritual wherein the Goddess is worshipped. At the juncture of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami ‘Sandhi Puja’ is also performed. Generally considered as one of the main rituals of Durga Puja, it takes place during the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami. It is also known as ‘Sandhikhan’ in Bengali.

On Asthami, as well as the following two days -Navami and Dashmi – a delectable feast consisting of khichdi, mixed vegetables, papad, tomato chutney, roshogolla and payesh are prepared and served at several pandals. Known as bhogs, devotees stand in line to get a taste of it and in many ways, eating the ‘bhog’ completes the Durga Puja celebrations.

Here are the Navami Puja timings for this year, according to Drikpanchang.com

Navami Tithi begins from 12:49 on October 17.

Navami Tithi ends on 15:28 on October 18.

