Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Durga Navami 2018 Date: History, Significance and Importance of Navami Festival in India

Durga Navami 2018 Date: History, Significance and Importance of Navami Festival in India

Navratri Maha Navami 2018, Durga Navami 2018 Date in India: Maha Navami, which falls on the ninth and last day of the Navratri festival, will be observed on October 18 this year.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2018 8:00:37 am
navami, navami 2018, navami 2018 date, durga navami, durga navami 2018, navami 2018 date in india, durga navami 2018 date, durga navami 2018 date in india, maha navami, maha navami 2018, navratri navami, navratri 2018, navratri navami 2018 date, durga puja 2018 Durga Navami 2018 Date: This year it will fall on October 18. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Navratri 2018, Durga Navami 2018 Date: Maha Navratri or Sharad Navratri is the most significant of the four Navratris and Mahanavami falls on the ninth and last day of the Navratri festival. This year, it will be observed on October 18, 2018.

It marks the final day of the long drawn battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, who was defeated at her hands on the tenth day or Vijayadashmi. People offer prayers to the Goddess and worship her as Mahishasuramardini – the slayer of the buffalo demon.

In parts of India, teenage girls, who have not attained puberty, are worshipped as Durga. They dress up like the Goddess and receive offerings in the form of halwa, puri, chana, clothes, and other gifts by devotees who invite them to their houses for the ritual. People wash their feet and decorate it with alta.

While in the northern part of the country, people bid farewell to the Goddess who is supposed to make a journey back to her abode safely in heaven, in the eastern belt, they do it after a day – on Dashami. People observe this day by starting with a holy bath, which is then followed by a special Shodhasopachar of the deity. In many parts of Bengal, it is celebrated with great pomp and show. Huge pandals are set up and devotees throng it in great numbers. People wear beautiful clothes, go out with family and friends for pandal hopping, and partake in various cultural events like the popular dhunuchi naach.

On this day, the goddess is offered sugarcane stalks. Navami Homa is also performed after the end of the puja and a  Maha Arti is organised.

The significance of this day lies in the fact that it reminds people to always believe in the good in them. It sends across a strong message – good always wins over evil.

Must Watch

For all the latest Religion News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement