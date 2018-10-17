Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Durga Ashtami 2018: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri, Procedure

Durga Ashtami 2018: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri, Procedure

Durga Ashtami 2018, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri, Procedure: Durga Ashtami also known as Mahashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navratri.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2018 6:00:16 am
ashtami, durga ashtami, durga ashtami 2018, durga ashtami puja vidhi, durga ashtami puja muhurat, ashtami puja, ashtami 2018, ashtami puja vidhi, ashtami puja muhurat, ashtami puja time, ashtami puja samagri, ashtami puja 2018, durga ashtami puja mantra, maha ashtami, maha ashtami 2018, maha ashtami puja vidhi, maha ashtami puja mantra, maha ashtami puja muhurat Durga Ashtami 2018 Puja Vidhi: On Durga Ashtami, Astra Puja is observed, and kanjaks are fed. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Durga Ashtami 2018, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri, Procedure: The eighth day of Navratri is celebrated as Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. During the auspicious nine day festival, eight consorts of Goddess Shakti namely, Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani and Chamunda are worshiped.

On Durga Ashtami, the eight incarnation of Goddess Shakti named Chamunda is venerated. It is believed that Goddess Kali appeared on the day of Maha Ashtami and annihilated Mahishasura’s demon associates, Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija.

This day is also celebrated as Astra Puja (weapon worship) in several parts of India where the weapons of Goddess Durga are revered thereby, celebrating the divine feminine strength and power.

There’s also an age-old tradition associated with the festival to honour the kanjaks (a group of young and unmarried girls) at home. It is believed that every kanjak represents a consort of Goddess Durga personifying her energy and power. The girls are welcomed by washing their feet and applying Alta on their feet. They are then fed sweets and delicious food and bestowed gifts.

According to the drikpanchang.com, Maha Ashtami Tithi begins at 10:16 am on October 16 and ends at 12:49 on October 17.

Must Watch

For all the latest Religion News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement