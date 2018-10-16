Durga Ashtami 2018 Date: When is Maha Ashtami?

Durga Ashtami 2018 Date in India: This year the day falls on October 17. (Source: File Photo) Durga2018 Date in India: This year the day falls on October 17. (Source: File Photo)

Durga Puja is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals. The five-day celebration is marked by unending revelry and celebrates the triumph of good over the evil. While each day has its own significance, the eighth day or Maha Ashtami is considered as the most significant. This year, it falls on October 17.

On this day, a strict diet is maintained by devotees all across the globe, some even observe fast. The day begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Nine pots with nine different forms of Durga goddess are worshipped on this day. Kumari Puja, that involves worshipping unmarried young girls, are also observed in different parts of India. In this, feet of young girls are washed and later Alata (a red paint), is applied on them before the Puja starts. At the end of the rituals, they are fed food and sweets.

On the evening of Maha Ashtami, Sandhi Puja is done. This also marks the end of the Asthami tithi and the starting of Navami. In fact, it is generally believed that the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami are extremely auspicious. During this time, animals are sacrificed, and for those who don’t, they perform the bali with various fruits and vegetables.

On this day, delectable bhogs are prepeared. Khichdi, with mixed vegetables, papad, tomato chutney, payesh and roshogolla are some of the delicacies that are generally found at Durga Puja bhogs and are feasted upon by devotees. This is carried on for Asthami, Navami and Dashami.

