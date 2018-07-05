Decoding Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Mrityunjaya mantra is found in the oldest Vedic literature, the Rig Veda (7.59.12). (Source: Getty Images) Mrityunjaya mantra is found in the oldest Vedic literature, the Rig Veda (7.59.12). (Source: Getty Images)

Most devotees are mesmerised after hearing the lyrical chanting of mantras in temples. Be it a recorded cassette or some expert brahmanas encircled around a fire sacrifice, the melodious and harmonic sound of the recitation of the mantras in a particular meter can make one spell bound.

Mantras form an essential portion of the Vedic system of offering worship to the supreme lord. In Bhagwad Gita (9.34 and 18.65), Lord Krishna mentions that the chanting of mantras for worship comes under the section of offering prayers to him (Vandanam).

Source of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Mrityunjaya mantra is found in the oldest Vedic literature, the Rig Veda (7.59.12). This mantra is generally recited as Mahamrityunjaya mantra since both of them are almost the same.

The Mahamrityunjaya mantra is formed after completing the Mrityunjaya mantra with bija, kilaka and shakti mantras and the three vyahrtis of Brahma Gayatri mantra as per Shiva Purana and Markandeya Purana.

Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om trayambakam yajamahe

Sugandhim pushti vardhanam

Urvaurukamiva bandhanat

Mrityurmukshiya mamtritaat

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Om hyau joom saha Om bhur bhuva swaha

Om trayambakam yajamahe

Sugandhim pushti vardhanam

Urvaurukamiva bandhanat

Mrityurmukshiya mamtritaat

Swaha bhuva bhur Om saha joom hyau Om

Representation of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

The Mahamrityunjaya mantra is the representative of the fervent prayers made to Lord Shiva who is death of the death personified. He is the presiding deity of the mode of ignorance in the material creation and takes care of the dull headed people, who are averse to worshipping the personal aspect of supreme personality of godhead.

This prayer to Lord Shiva is a representation of surrender unto him and praying to him to protect the devotee from untimely death due to misfortune.

Origin of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

There are three interesting stories associated with the origin of Mahamrityunjaya mantra.

One story is associated with Rishi Markandeya, the son of sage Mrikandu. An astrologer told his father about the premature death of his child and he advised his child to worship Lord Shiva and this mantra was then revealed unto him.

The second story is associated with Shukracharya, the spiritual master of the demons. Lord Shiva revealed this mantra to him as Sanjeevani Vidya or the art of resurrection.

The third story relates to the portion of Rigveda in which it is found. That portion is said to have been composed by Mahrishi Vashishtha.

Word by word meaning

The presentation of detailed meaning of Mahamrityunjaya mantra is as follows:

Om: It is the primordial sound which represents the higher forces. It is the sound representative of Lord Krishna. This Omkara is known as maha-vakya, or the supreme sound.

Trayambakam: It represents the possessor of three eyes.

Yajamahe: It means we all together worship him.

Sugandhim: It means as pleasurable as incense.

Pushtivardhanam: It means the one which increases our vitality for a healthy spiritual life.

Uruvaurukamiva: It means like a cucumber.

Bandhanaat: It means getting freed from.

Mrityormukshiya: It means freedom from death.

Ma amritaat: It means not from immortality.

The translation of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

The meaning of the mantra is as follows:

“I surrender myself to Lord Shiva, who is having three eyes, who is as pleasurable as a sweet smelling incense and who gives vitality to the devotee to perform devotional service. Just like a cucumber is freed from its stem naturally, be merciful upon me and release me from the shackles of death, not from immortality.”

Benefits of chanting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

The chanting of mantras is always beneficial for the person who is following the rules and regulations associated with them. Chanting of Mahamrityunjaya mantra has the following benefits:

* Releases anxiety and tension from life

* Frees the devotee from premature death

* Helps in prevention of accidents and mishappenings

* Helps in Kaal Sarpa Dosha and some other malefic planetary combinations in the horoscope

* Awards spiritual merit to the devotee

* Helps in increasing the concentration levels of the mind

* Helps in nullifying the bad planetary effects

* Protects the person from ailments and diseases

Process of chanting the mantra

The following rules are advised as per the scriptures.

* One can chant it any number of times, the more one chants, the more benefits he gets.

* One must take a bath before chanting

* One must sit on Asana of Kusha and recite the mantra silently.

* The best benefits can be derived when chanting is done in Brahma muhurtam i.e. 1.5 hours before sunrise.

* One can chant it on rudraksha beads for more benefits.

