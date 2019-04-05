Chaitra Navratri 2019 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Timings, Mantra, Procedure and Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri 2019 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure : Navratri, one of the major festivals in India, is celebrated over a period of nine days. The day marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and celebrates the power of goddess Durga. This year, the festival will be celebrated from April 6 and will continue till April 14.

Navratri is celebrated five times a year. There is Vasanta or Chaitra Navaratri, Ashadha Navaratri, Sharad Navaratri, Paush Navaratri and Magha Navaratri. Among these, Vasanta Navaratri (which falls sometime in March-April) and Sharad Navaratri (that is celebrated during September-October) are celebrated with aplomb.

Chaitra Navaratri, observed during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra, is mostly celebrated in northern India and western India. The nine-days of the festival is dedicated to the nine different avatars of goddess Durga. Fasting constitutes an important element of Navaratri and during the nine-days, devotees clean their houses in order to welcome the goddess.

People worship the goddess and observe a fast for this duration and consume “satvik” food like milk, potatoes, curd and fruits. Some even chant the Navratri mantras. On the ninth day, the fast is broken after the ‘havan’ . The prasad, after being offered to the Goddess, is then distributed among the family members.

The rituals for the nine days festival begins with performing Kanya Puja. It is done on the ninth day of Navratri.