Basant Panchami 2019: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra

Basant (Vasant) Panchami 2019 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring. The day is considered extremely auspicious and is celebrated in different parts of the country with fervour. As per the Hindu calendar, the day is celebrated on the fifth day (panchami) of the month of Magha. This year it falls on February 10.

It is popularly believed that on this day the deity of knowledge, goddess Saraswati, was born. Devotees offer their prayers to her on the occasion. Many also associate the day with legendary poet Kalidasa, and according to the lore, the poet, who was a simpleton, was made to marry a princess who did not respect him. Disheartened, he apparently tried to commit suicide but was stopped by goddess Saraswati, who appeared before him at the right moment. She asked him to take a dip in the river and, as the story goes, he emerged as a knowledgeable and intelligent man.

The day is celebrated differently in various parts of the country. People in Northern India often observe fast and many don the colour yellow on this day. Idols of goddess Saraswati are decorated. In Punjab, people celebrate the day by flying kites, while those in Eastern India celebrate the day as “Hathe Khori” when they ask their children to identify and learn to write alphabets.

These are some of the items you would require for performing puja on Basant Panchami:

Aam ke Patte/Mango Leaves/Mangifera Leaves

Agarbatti/ Incense Sticks

Attar/ Scent

Aasan Made by Wool

Akshata (Chawal)/ Rice

Ashtagandha/ Scented Orange Powder

Chandan

Lamps

Dhoop

Fruits

Ganga Jal

Ghee

Jaggery

Haldi