Basant Panchami 2019 Date: History and Importance of Basant Panchami in India

Basant (Vasant) Panchami 2019 Date in India: The ripening of mustard in the fields, slight warmth in the air and the onset of spring brings with it the Hindu festival of Basant Panchami which is celebrated across the country with much fervour. According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (panchami) of the month of Magha. This year it will be celebrated on February 10.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, and science, Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. To mark the festival, people generally dress in yellow. Educational institutions remain closed as students get together to celebrate the festival.

History

As popular belief goes, the festival of Saraswati Puja owes its origin to the birth of Goddess Saraswati, while according to legend the day is celebrated to honour poet Kalidasa. Additionally, according to popular folklore, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.

There is another interesting tale around the festival which is about Shringara Rasa – a story about love, attraction and beauty. As per mythology, Kamdeva’s wife Rati did an arduous penance of forty days to bring back her husband, who was turned to ashes by Lord Shiva. It was only on the day of Basant Panchami that Shiva brought Kamdeva back to life. This is why, the god of love and desire, Kamdeva is worshipped alongwith his wife Rati on Basant Panchami.

Importance and Significance

On this day, people usually perform Saraswati Puja during Purvahna Kala, which is the time between sunrise and midday. This is followed by a vegetarian meal that people enjoy together. Next day, people take part in a procession when they immerse the idol in the river and bid her farewell.

The day is also considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (griha pravesh). People honour the Goddess of music, knowledge, arts and science and seek blessings.