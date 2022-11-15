scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

On Netflix’s new ‘Triviaverse’ quiz game, it’s fastest fingers first

The KBC-style video game can be played solo or with a friend, as you compete to become 'God of the Triviaverse'.

Nothing like a demonic quizmaster to get your trivia juices flowing. (Source: Netflix)

Marvel better watch out — we’ve got a nerdy new universe to hold our attention. The comparison might seem a stretch, but Triviaverse, Netflix’s latest offering, has been doing an unexpectedly good job of glamming up a hobby that is often seen as studious or exam-like.

Launched last week, Triviaverse is a rapid-fire quiz game where players must answer as many questions as possible within a time limit. Topics range from sports to history to cinema (with some Netflix plugs thrown in), and you play solo or against a friend.

Solo games have three levels of increasing difficulty, while shared games have two competitive rounds. The questions tilt slightly American, but you should do well if you’ve got a good grip on pop culture. A full match wraps up in under five minutes, so it’s a fun way to kill time and learn something new while on a break or commute.

Also Play |The Express News Quiz: Elon Musk, Gujarat polls and something cheesy

Based on your final score, the game’s triviamaster — who looks suspiciously like Haunter from Pokémon — will reward you with badges like Bird Brain, Preschool Graduate, Lucky Guesser, Shockingly Average, Mere Mortal, PhD Dropout, Super Nerd, Potential Genius, Certified Genius, or the ultimate title of Triviaverse God.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...

For reference, a score of 4550 by solving 30/40 questions unlocked the ‘Potential Genius’ badge. The game also informs you of your best and worst categories — mine were Art and Sports, respectively.

Consider my Tuesday brightened. (Image source: Netflix)

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is often called Netflix’s most memorable interactive experience. For this author, Triviaverse, with its snazzy visuals and music, is a close second. The game can be played on all devices that support Netflix’s interactive experiences, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, PC browsers and mobile devices.

This story is part of our new Puzzles & Games section. Sign up to enjoy daily crosswords, sudoku puzzles and special quizzes. For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:04:30 pm
Next Story

Roshni Chopra shares tips to give your balcony a chic winter makeover

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement