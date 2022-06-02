World’s biggest quiz contest to kick off this weekend, can register in 14 Indian cities

If there were an Olympics of quizzing, this would be it. The World Quizzing Championship (WQC), a global contest that unites quizzers of all ages and backgrounds, will unfold on June 4 and 5. Anyone can sign up and compete — just rack up the confidence to attempt 240 questions in 120 minutes!

The WQC works like a written test, and is being organised in India at offline venues by local quizzing bodies. Fourteen venues have been announced so far, in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Calicut, Bardez (Goa), Kannur, Kasargod, Thrissur, Trivandrum, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kalpetta. There is no entry fee, but you may have to pay a small local fee at some venues on the day of the event.

To register and see venue details, timings and fees (if any) for each city, visit quest.quizzing.com/enter/season/100016/quiz/100411.

Bengaluru’s contest details aren’t on the link yet. But its organisers have confirmed that its WQC event will take place on Sunday at 3pm, at Monster.com’s office in Kodihalli. There will be an entry fee of Rs 300, and anyone interested to register for the event should send an email to vikas[dot]plakkot[at]gmail[dot]com.

India has been part of the WQC since 2004, which was the championship’s first international edition. A contestant Ashish ranked third at that time. 2014 has been India’s best performance, with the late Vikram Joshi, a prolific quizmaster, bagging the gold. India’s third record is held by Ishaan Chugh, who was the first quizzer to score full marks in a paper. Chugh scored a perfect 30/30 in the Media section.

Format of the Quiz

The Championship test has eight papers covering 240 questions. The contestants have to attempt the test in two packs of four papers each. They have 60 minutes to answer each pack. The questions are curated to be as varied as possible, spanning eight genres:

Culture: Architecture, Fine Art, Museums, Mythology, Philosophy, Religion, World Cultures

Entertainment: Ballet, Classical Music, Film Music, Jazz & World Music, Opera, Pop Music, Radio, Television

History: Civilisations, Current Affairs, Exploration, Famous People, History

Lifestyle: Costume, Design, Fashion, Food & Drink, Handicrafts, Health & Fitness, Human Body, New Age beliefs, Products & Brands, Tourism

Media: Comic strips, Comic books, Graphic novels, Film, Language, Literature

Sciences: Exact sciences (Chemistry, Physics etc.), Fauna, Flora, Social sciences

Sport & Games: Games, Sports, Hobbies & Pastimes, Records & achievements (in context of genre)

World: Cities, Human Geography, Physical Geography, Inventions, Space, Technology, Transport

Nervous? Take a look at sample questions on worldquizzing.com/wqc/questions. If you have a good GK, you may be able to attempt a lot of questions. This is where the fun in quizzing comes from — you don’t always need a memorised list of facts to win.

Sample questions from past championships:

Q. In Latin this word means a female animal used for breeding. In Geology it is the natural material surrounding a metal or gem. In Biology it is the intercellular substance of a tissue. The commonest use of the word, however, is in Mathematics. Also appearing in the title of a film with superb special effects, which word?

A: (The) Matrix

Q. This imaginary line passes through the headquarters of the Swatch company and is the basis of a time system devised by them for their latest watches. By what name is this time system known?

A: Internet Time

Q. Unlike most birds which hunt by sight or hearing, this bird has nostrils at the tip of its beak. It uses these to smell and find its food. What is this bird, which known for another reason to most of us?

A: Kiwi

Q. In 1905, a patent clerk from Bern published a number of articles that changed the world. The year 1905 was later called his ‘annus mirabilis’. Who was this man?

A: Albert Einstein

The WQC gets thousands of participants every year, and venues in Indian cities may fill up fast. Register early!