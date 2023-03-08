scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
‘Privacy’, ‘power’, ‘Harry Styles’: On our Women’s Day crossword, a glimpse into the wants of Indian women

We asked 100 women across six Indian cities their greatest desires—as well as what frustrates them the most—and built a crossword around it. Can you uncover it all?

indian girl's face beside snapshot of a womens day crossword on what women wantWe've seen over 100 Women's Days since it first began in the 1900s. So what's changed?
Listen to this article
Women’s Day is nearly over, but the mystery of what women want will continue to elude bad listeners year after year. Case in point:

When we asked 100 urban women—students, professionals and homemakers—their greatest wants, the specifics naturally varied. We got a nice list of aspirations, and a lengthy list of worries. But the broader themes coincided, with the number one want (unsurprisingly?) being better healthcare. This included calls for period leaves, cervical screenings, free pads and cheaper razors. And sleep, oh so much sleep.

The second highest want was a desire for personal freedoms and societal support. And at the third spot? Equal opportunity, mirroring what led to the creation of the first Women’s Day in 1909.

The specifics behind all of these—and some unexpected replies—are featured in our Women’s Day crossword below. You can solve it solo, or live with a friend using the blue ‘Play Together’ button. A good score is anything above 180. Happy solving!

This story is part of Express Puzzles & Games, where we offer a daily crossword, three levels of sudoku and a weekly news quiz. Sign up to start playing and follow @iepuzzles for more brainy fun.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 19:57 IST
