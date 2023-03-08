‘Privacy’, ‘power’, ‘Harry Styles’: On our Women’s Day crossword, a glimpse into the wants of Indian women

Women’s Day is nearly over, but the mystery of what women want will continue to elude bad listeners year after year. Case in point:

What do womens want on Womens Day? Let’s find out from the mens. pic.twitter.com/4yIfRj6Shs — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 7, 2023

When we asked 100 urban women—students, professionals and homemakers—their greatest wants, the specifics naturally varied. We got a nice list of aspirations, and a lengthy list of worries. But the broader themes coincided, with the number one want (unsurprisingly?) being better healthcare. This included calls for period leaves, cervical screenings, free pads and cheaper razors. And sleep, oh so much sleep.

The second highest want was a desire for personal freedoms and societal support. And at the third spot? Equal opportunity, mirroring what led to the creation of the first Women’s Day in 1909.

The specifics behind all of these—and some unexpected replies—are featured in our Women’s Day crossword below. You can solve it solo, or live with a friend using the blue ‘Play Together’ button. A good score is anything above 180. Happy solving!

This story is part of Express Puzzles & Games, where we offer a daily crossword, three levels of sudoku and a weekly news quiz. Sign up to start playing and follow @iepuzzles for more brainy fun.