scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Love Through the Ages: A Valentine’s Crossword

For lovebirds who love words.

love through the ages valentines day crossword indian expressSolve our Valentine's Day game with your friends or as a couple.
Listen to this article
Love Through the Ages: A Valentine’s Crossword
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As a sentimental sap, I couldn’t let Valentine’s Day go by without a game in tribute. From modern fling-speak to the romances of yore, today’s crossword explores 80 clues built around the idea of love and relationships. This is also our biggest game so far, and for good reason. You’re not meant to solve it alone!

Using the blue ‘Play Together’ button, you can now play this—and all of our crosswords—live with friends, family or a significant other. Who knows, you may teach other a thing or two in the process? 

We hope you enjoyed this puzzle. If you’d like to go old school, this crossword can also be printed out for solving in person. Otherwise, for more brainy fun, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 20:49 IST
Next Story

Karnataka: Doctor couple performs free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close