Thursday, August 18, 2022

From sports to cinema, it’s raining quizzes right now

Ready to lock horns? This roundup, with lists of upcoming events and how to register, is a great place to start. 

quiz battle arena with lights and audience in neon coloursWalk away with cash prizes and bragging rights galore (Source: Canva)

This story is part of our upcoming section, Puzzles & Games. For updates, sign up on indianexpress.com or follow our Instagram (@iepuzzles)

August and September have a delightful onslaught of school, college and open quiz contests lined up. If you’re looking for enriching events to attend and learn from, this roundup is a great place to start: 

The Barefoot Quiz Festival 

Showcasing six diverse themes in sports, the Barefoot Quiz is slated for August 20 and 21 from 10am. Day 1 will have quizzes on women in sports, Indian sports, and football, while Day 2 will be themed on cricket, sports (general) and a Barefoot Open:

Venue: Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), North Campus, New Delhi.
Registration: Participants can register on the day of the event. There is no age limit. For queries, you can contact Aniket Mishra (aniketbrs@gmail.com; +91-9911885829). 

ALSO TRY |The Independence Day Crossword Puzzle

The Kolkata Sports Quiz Festival

This thrilling lineup of sports quizzes will be held throughout September in the run-up to Durga Puja. Featuring 11 contests, a panel discussion, and a badminton tourney, the offline events will be split between Kolkata’s Space Circle and ICCR. Prizes worth Rs 60,000 are up for grabs.

kolkata sports quiz festival schedule Schedule for the Kolkata Sports Quiz Festival in September. Source: Organisers

Venues: Hybrid. Online events from Sep 4-28 (solo quizzes) and offline events from Sep 23-25 (teams of three).
Registration: Visit the official page for details on how to sign up for the events of your choice. A list of all the signup links can be found here

Quiz @ 48

Held in the style of British pub quizzes, this music quiz is slated for August 21. Starting at 6pm, it will be hosted by quizmaster Adittya Nath Mubayi. Prizes will be in the form of books and tipples.

Venue: Depot 48, GK2, New Delhi.
Registration: Sign up in teams of 1-6 seated at one table. Call +91-9717450029 for reservations. See @whysoqriousofficial’s Instagram Stories for details. 

Cinema is Forever Quiz (CIF) 2022

Presented by filmmaker Satyanshu Singh, CIF is an annual solo quiz on Indian and world cinema. Its third edition will be held on August 20 from 4 to 7pm. The event is also a fundraiser. “All the funds collected will go for the welfare of Assam’s flood-affected areas,” says Nexus Consulting, the company curating the questions. Catch question previews here:

Venue: Online, via video call.
Registration: Sign up on the event’s official page. For queries, you can contact Vijay at Nexus Consulting (9943997373; vijay@consultnexus.in).

The Madras Quiz 2022

Open to teams of two, The Madras Quiz is slated for August 28 from 2 to 6pm. Themed around the city of Chennai, the event is being organised by the Murugappa Group and has prizes worth Rs 50,000. Special category prizes will go to teams of senior citizens, women, and school students.

Venue: MMA Auditorium, Chennai.
Registration: Teams can register at the venue on the day of the event. There is no age limit.

Jigisha 2022

This three-day quiz festival is being organised by Kolkata’s University of Engineering and Management (UEM) from August 26 to 28. The event list: Jana Ojana (a school quiz for classes 8-12), Fandomania (U-25 pop culture quiz), Convergence (U-25 sports, entertainment and tech quiz), Hit the Homerun (U-25 games and sports quiz), and Pragya Sixth Sense (general open quiz)

Venue: UEM Campus, Newtown, Kolkata.
Registration: Sign up solo or in teams of two by 9.59am on August 26 here

ALSO READ |How to ace a quiz: 5 quizmasters share top tips, favourite questions

Thomso ‘22 Quiz

IIT Roorkee’s online music and entertainment quiz is open to undergraduate, MBA and engineering students. It will be held on August 21.

Venue: Online, on unstop.com.
Registration: Sign up on the event page before 10pm on August 21.

We will keep updating this story as more quiz announcements are shared for August and September. Happy solving!

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 07:47:32 pm
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

