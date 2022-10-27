Have diverse tastes? These 8 upcoming quiz contests should whet your appetite

This story is part of our new Puzzles & Games section, which will have quizzes soon. Try our themed games, and follow @iepuzzles for updates.

Quizzing continues to grow as an addictive hobby. As younger quizmasters enter the arena, they are bringing with them cleverly written questions, fresh formats, and innovative contest themes. Coupled with the adoption of British-inspired quiz leagues and pub quizzes into the Indian scene, and there is now something to suit every kind of player.

If you’d like to take a step into this fast-paced but riveting world, here’s eight great quiz contests to register for this month:

FLAMES Quiz League

FLAMES is a six-week online quiz competition themed on food, fashion,

literature, lifestyle, arts, architecture, music, movies, entertainment, and sports. Starting November 7, it will have you paired with three other players for an hour each week to answer some cleverly written trivia questions. Based on your score, you’ll move up or down a weekly leaderboard.

Registration: This year’s edition is a special one, with two quiz types to pick from: FLAMES Season 2 (a universal mix of questions) and the FLAMES India League (25% India-specific content). To sign up, fill this form by November 6.

ConQuest 2022

Held by the Centre for Law and Policy Research, ConQuest is a national quiz on India’s Constitution, history and politics. Open to bachelors and masters students, it will have four offline regional rounds and a grand final. Cash prizes of Rs 30,000, 20,000 and 15,000 are in store for the top three national teams.

Registration: Sign up here in teams of three, before your nearest regional round in Kolkata, Pune, Delhi or Bengaluru begins:

Full contest schedule for the ConQuest 2022 national quiz. (Source: clpr.org.in) Full contest schedule for the ConQuest 2022 national quiz. (Source: clpr.org.in)

Kairoi Open Quiz

IISER Pune’s Quiz Club will be holding this inter-college GK quiz on November 5. The prelims (offline, from 10.30am) will be a written round with 20 questions, from where six teams will advance to the on-stage finals later in the day. Prizes worth Rs 10,000 are up for grabs.

Registration: Sign up solo or in teams of two on this link. Spot registration at the venue (IISER Pune, Pashan) opens from 8.30am.

Ace of Pubs Quizzes

This company hosts fun pub quizzes on GK, sports, entertainment and pop culture in 15 cities across India. Many of these are weekly events at well-known bars and breweries, and you’re likely to find an event happening at your nearest one. To register (it’s free), visit their national quiz events calendar.

Brainstorm Management Quiz

Markedly different from others on this list, Brainstorm by XLRI Jamshedpur is an online quizathon split into two strategy sections. Round 1 will ‘test your decision-making skills’ based on 15 MCQs, while Round 2 will have case-based questions to test your ‘logical ability. The event begins from 12pm on October 28, with cash prizes and certificates in store.

Registration: Sign up here any time before the event begins.

Pop-Claws Pop Culture Quiz

A solo online quiz, Pop-Claws will be held live on YouTube on Quizarc’s channel and promises the likes of ‘Harry Potter to Marvel and everything in between’. With cash prizes for the winner and runner-up, the quiz is slated for 7pm on November 13.

Registration: Sign up here by 6pm on November 13.

‘Bulls-Eye’: The Stock Market Quiz

An online quiz testing your knowledge of the stock market and related terms, this event by SSBF Pune will run in an eliminations-finals format. The quiz is open to cross-college teams, engineering students, MBA aspirants as well as early career (less than 3 years) professionals. The prize money goes up to Rs 12,000, and eliminations begin on November 21.

Registration: Sign up solo or in teams of two on this page by 7am on November 21.

Mona Quiza Art Quiz

This solo online quiz on the art world will have 20 questions that players must solve in 20 mins. Hosted by XLRI Delhi, it is scheduled for October 31 on unstop.com

Registration: Sign up here before the event deadline.

Do you know of any major upcoming quiz competitions that deserve to be on this list? Let us know, and we’ll add them onto this list.