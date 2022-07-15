7 Indian quiz contests you need to know about this month

A slew of thrilling quiz contests have opened up for the July-August season in India. If the monsoons have you feeling sluggish, there’s nothing better than a battle of the wits to reboot your energy.

Here are seven upcoming quiz competitions you can sign up for right now:

THINQ – The Indian Navy Quiz

By The Indian Navy

A national GK quiz for students in classes 9-12, THINQ’s prelims will be held in August and September. The top 16 teams from the prelims will receive an all-sponsored trip to the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, for the semis/finals, and witness the passing out parade of naval cadets. They will also be awarded with a trip to the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Venue: The elimination and quarter final rounds will be online. The semi-final and grand final will be at the naval academy (Kerala) or INS Vikramaditya.

Registration: Sign up on the official website as early as possible. Registered teams will receive info on the online rounds soon.

India Quiz at Patna MindFest

By IAS Officers Assn., Bihar

This is an all-ages general quiz slated for July 16. Participants must compete in teams of three. A 25-question written prelim will decide the top eight teams for the finals, which will be an on-stage round with approx. 35 questions.

Venue: Bihar Museum, Patna

Registration: Sign up here to participate or spectate. The event starts at 9.30am. For any queries, contact Subash Kumar (9835437779; patnamindfest@gmail.com)

Vista 2022 Bizarre: Business Quiz

By IIM Bangalore

An open quiz on business topics/trends, Bizarre will be hosted on August 7 by well-known quizmaster Major Chandrakant Nair. Register in teams of up to three members for a shot at the Rs 20,000 grand prize. The quiz will have a 45-minute elimination round, followed by an on-stage final for the top eight teams.

Venue: IIM Bangalore campus

Registration: Sign up by 9pm on August 4 on this link.

The Strangest Thing

By Quizarc

A pop culture quiz on Netflix’s Stranger Things and Marvel’s Dr Strange, this event will be held on July 17 and is open to all.

Venue: Online, on Instagram (@Quizarc)

Registration: Sign up 7pm on July 17 on this link.

ISRO Space Quiz

By Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Open till July 19, this is an online inter-school quiz for students of classes 8-12. Those who score above 40% in the quiz, which has 30 MCQs, will receive a certificate from ISRO. The event is being held to celebrate International Moon Day (July 20).

Venue: Online, on the official website.

Registration: Sign up on this form before July 19. For queries, contact imd2022@isro.gov.in

The Columban Open Quiz

By St Columba’s School, Delhi

Run since 1987, the Columban Open is a premier inter-school event for students of classes 9 to 12. Registration must be in teams of four. Organised in association with the Oxford University Press, the quiz will be held on July 22 and 23.

Venue: Edmund Rice Hall, St Columba’s School, New Delhi

Registration: Entries will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Sign up on this form before July 17.

Quiz Fest – Guess the 90s TV Ad

By Halloclub

Slated for July 23, this nostalgic quiz will ask you to identify 90s ads across audio, pictorial and video rounds. Cash prizes and e-certificates are up for grabs. The quiz will be hosted by corporate trainer Balaji Mahesh Krishnan.

Venue: Online, on the Halloclub mobile app

Registration: Sign up on this link by July 23, 5pm. The quiz starts at 6pm.

Know other major quizzes that should be on this list? Let us know on Instagram (@iepuzzles) or write to puzzles@indianexpress.com.