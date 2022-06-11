9 Indian quiz contests that could shake up your summer

“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.”

— Albert Einstein

Quiz competitions are hallowed events in India, breaking away from the rote learning in our education system. The best quizzes teach you to think out of the box, and don’t need a hefty list of facts to win. Some say that you may go in smart, but you come out wise.

In June and July, many of these quiz contests will be held across India. These include open quizzes, inter-school quizzes and inter-college quiz competitions. Take a look, and sign up early:

AsKQAnce 2022

By Karnataka Quiz Association (KQA)

Called ‘the Woodstock of quizzing’, AsKQAnce is a two-day offline quiz fest slated for June 25 and 26. It’s an open quiz with a prelims/finals format. Compete in teams of up to four people.

Venue: Offline, at The Institute of Agricultural Technologists (IAT), Queen’s Road, Bengaluru

Registration: Sign up at the venue on the day of your quiz. The fee is Rs 200 per team. See the schedule here: https://bit.ly/3mDwu3V

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Clash of Cults | The Pop Quiz Event

By IIM Indore

This will be an inter-college quiz competition spanning music, arts, entertainment and literature. Clash of Cults has a prize pool of Rs 7000, and is supported by IIM Indore’s quizzing society Inquizit-i.

Venue: Offline, at the IIM Indore Campus in Madhya Pradesh

Registration: Register as an individual or pair by July 1. Both UG and PG students are eligible. Participants must buy a ticket to IIM’s larger event, Atharv 2022, for entry. More details: bit.ly/39cXjZJ

Fundaesliga Quiz League 2022

An 11-week quiz contest, Fundaesliga is one of a kind. In each season, contestants enjoy 64 questions every week to climb up a quizzing leaderboard. To keep things fair, quizzers are matched based on their experience level. The latest season will begin July 10.

Venue: Online, on Zoom.

Registration: Sign up for the full season for Rs 1350. All details here: bit.ly/3zwar6M

Quest-Ion National School Quiz

By Inspiria Knowledge Solutions

Slated for July 3, Quest-Ion is a national inter-school quiz split into two categories: Junior Quiz (Class 6 to 8) and Senior Quiz (Class 9 to 12). Students will compete in teams of two.

Venue: Offline, at KiiT International School, Bhubaneswar

Registration: Free, but sign up by July 2 on bit.ly/3wFvF0o. For any enquiries, contact inspiriaknowledge@gmail.com

Planetary Science Quiz

By the International Amateur Astronomical Association

This is a monthly astronomy quiz open to all. It has multiple-choice questions that must be solved in 10 minutes. The quiz will be held on June 12.

Venue: Online, on unstop.com

Registration: Free. Sign up on bit.ly/3HhECAv before 7pm on June 12. All details are in the link.

The 90s Quiz

By Quizarc

Branded as a ‘nostalgia inducing quiz’, this is a pop culture open event that will be held on June 19. The winner will get a prize of Rs 1000.

Venue: Online, on YouTube.

Registration: Free. Sign up by 6pm on June 19 via bit.ly/3MLFmz0

Blockchain, Crypto & Tech Quiz

By Halloclub

Quizmaster Surya Narayan Saha will take individual participants through three rounds of this business quiz. It will begin with a Q&A round, followed by a pictorial round, and will wrap up with a lateral thinking round. The winner will bag a prize of Rs 2500. The quiz is on June 18.

Venue: Online, on the Halloclub mobile app

Registration: Sign up by 4pm on June 18 on this link: bit.ly/3NPeZd2

Anumaan – The Guesstimate Competition

By the Consulting Society, Delhi Technological University

A mix of open quizzing and problem-solving, Anumaan will be conducted from June 12-17. A 15-minute elimination round will be held on June 12. The Guesstimate rounds for problem-solving are on June 13 (qualifiers) and 17 (final presentation) respectively.

Venue: Online, on unstop.com

Registration: Sign up by 2:59 pm on June 12, on bit.ly/3aVCiTQ

Columban Quiz 2022

By St Columba’s School, Delhi

Run since 1987, the Columban Quiz will unfold this year on July 22 and 23. Registration and quiz format details are yet to be released.

Venue: Edmund Rice Hall, New Delhi

Registration: Details are yet to be released, but participation will be in teams. We will update this story upon receiving confirmation.

Know other major quizzes that are scheduled for this summer? Let us know, and we’ll add it to this list. You can reach out on Instagram (@iepuzzles) or write to puzzles@indianexpress.com