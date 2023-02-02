The Union Budget Quiz: Brush up on finance, win a prize and get featured!

New schemes, a change in tax slabs, econ. trivia that shows up every year — without taking a peek, how much of the Union Budget do you think you remember?

Put your memory to the test with our new finance quiz, which has 12 questions on the projects and changes announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman this week. Play to win, for the top 10 scorers will receive a prize and get featured by The Indian Express.

Before you begin, a look at the rules

This mini-quiz can only be solved online. All questions are MCQs. To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. Once you’re finished, submit your answers. You will also be asked to submit your name and email ID. We will use this to contact winners, so please avoid misspellings The contest period will run till February 3, up to 7.30am IST. Your final score will depend on your solving speed and accuracy. Ties will be broken based on solving speed.

Good luck, and may the odds be in your favour!

