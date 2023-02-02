scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
The Union Budget Quiz: Brush up on finance, win a prize and get featured!

Our limited-time quiz contest on the Union Budget will run till 7.30am of February 3. Ready to put your trivia chops to the test?

Play to win, for the top 10 scorers will receive a prize and get featured by The Indian Express.
New schemes, a change in tax slabs, econ. trivia that shows up every year — without taking a peek, how much of the Union Budget do you think you remember?

Put your memory to the test with our new finance quiz, which has 12 questions on the projects and changes announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman this week. Play to win, for the top 10 scorers will receive a prize and get featured by The Indian Express.

Before you begin, a look at the rules

  1. This mini-quiz can only be solved online. All questions are MCQs.
  2. To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. Once you’re finished, submit your answers.
  3. You will also be asked to submit your name and email ID. We will use this to contact winners, so please avoid misspellings
  4. The contest period will run till February 3, up to 7.30am IST.
  5. Your final score will depend on your solving speed and accuracy. Ties will be broken based on solving speed.

Good luck, and may the odds be in your favour!

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:27 IST
