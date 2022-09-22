Tata Crucible to pop culture brawls: 8 quiz contests you can’t miss this month

This story is part of our new Puzzles & Games section, which has quizzes coming soon. Subscribe to play, and follow @iepuzzles for more updates!

Eight delightful quiz competitions are coming up in the next few weeks, where you can expect questions with great funda, unusual perspectives and some playful ribbing from seasoned quizmasters. If you’d like to test your trivia skills, here’s the full calendar:

Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2022

The formidable business quiz enters its 19th edition this year. The competition will begin with a pan-India online prelims, followed by cluster finals, semi-finals and a national finale. The winner will walk away with Rs 2.5 lakh and the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.

Registration: Free, and on an individual basis. Sign up on tatacrucible.com by 11.59pm on September 30.

Inquizition ’22

Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) returns with its autumn quizzing fest on September 24. The day-long event will have three quizzes: a General Quiz by Abhinav Dhar (from 9.15am); a filler Literature Quiz (from 10.30am); and an India Quiz by Aryapriya Ganguly (from 1.15pm). Cash prizes worth Rs 15,000 are up for grabs.

Venue: Seminar Room, SRCC, New Delhi

Registration: Paid. Fill up this form by 11.59pm on September 23. The event is open to all, including school students.

Sci-Biz-Tech Quiz

A science, business and technology quiz for college students, this online event by XLRI Jamshedpur will run its qualifiers from October 6 to 10, with the finals slated for November 13. The winner will get a Rs 25,000 prize and free access to pro shows/speaker sessions at XLRI’s management fest, Ensemble-Valhalla.

Registration: Free. Sign up in teams of one to four on this form by 9pm on October 6.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Quiz

Pub quiz provider Ace of Pubs will be hosting this pop culture quiz at seven Irish House locations in Mumbai. The event will run at all branches from 8 to 10pm on September 25.

Venues: Irish House Kurla, Lower Parel, Kala Ghoda, Bandra, Andheri, BKC, Malad

Registration: Free. You can sign up on Ace of Pubs’ website.

The Aero & Aviation Quiz

BITS Pilani’s online quiz will cover aviation and aerodynamics using 20 funda-rich questions. Scheduled for October 15, it will run from 7pm to 8pm. An open quiz, it will also allow cross-organisation or cross-college teams.

Registration: Paid. Sign up solo or in teams of two on this page before the quiz’s start time.

Fusion: A Music Quiz

Quizarc’s music-themed quiz will be held on the company’s Instagram account on October 1, starting at 8pm. The winner and runners-up will be awarded prizes. For queries, you can contact their account (@quizarc)

Registration: Free, and on a solo basis. Know more here.

The Red Brick Quiz Bowl

An open quiz by IIM Ahmedabad, this online event will feature three themed contests: Pop ki Kamai (September 30, 4pm); a Biz Quiz (October 1, 10am); and a Gen Quiz (October 1, 3pm). The winner and runner-up will bag Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Registration: Paid. Sign up solo or in teams of two here. The deadline for this is September 29 at 11.59pm.

World Teachers Quiz

An online GK quiz for teachers, this event will be hosted by acclaimed quizmasters Pickbrain and Rashmi Furtado. Any teacher working full-time at a school can participate.

Registration: Free. Sign up on this link by September 26.

This story will be updated with more event dates as and when they are announced. If there is a pan-India quiz that deserves to be on this list, the author’s inbox is open for submissions.