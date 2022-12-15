‘Eureka’ moment for Indian at Cambridge, as he solves 2500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

Rishi Rajpopat, a PhD student at Cambridge University, has solved a long-standing grammar problem from the Ashtadhyayi — a Sanskrit text written by the grammarian Panini around the 6th or 5th century BCE.

Comprising 4000 sutras, the Ashtadhyayi explains the science behind Sanskrit, and has often been compared to the Turing machine due to its complex set of rules for creating words — a linguistic algorithm of sorts. Using it, you can input the base and suffix of any Sanskrit word, and get grammatically correct words and sentences. However, two or more of Panini’s rules can apply at the same time, which has been a source of confusion for centuries.

Panini, ‘the father of linguistics’, seen in a 2004 commemorative stamp. Panini, ‘the father of linguistics’, seen in a 2004 commemorative stamp.

To resolve these conflicts, Panini had written a ‘meta-rule’, which had so far been interpreted as: ‘In the event of a conflict between two rules of equal strength, the rule that comes later in the serial order of the Ashtadhyayi wins’.

But in his PhD thesis, aptly titled In Panini We Trust, Rajpopat has rejected this system, choosing to go with a simpler interpretation of Panini’s sutras.

He argues that the meta-rule has always been misunderstood; what Panini really meant, was that for rules applicable to the left and right sides of a word, readers should use the right-hand side operation. Using this logic, Rajpopat found that the Ashtadhyayi could create an accurate language algorithm, producing grammatically sound words and sentences almost every time.

“Several months after I started working on my thesis, I discovered that Kātyāyana had also deduced the same logic in a remote corner of his work,” Rajpopat told ThePrint in an interview. “However, he too seemed to have decided to use alternate interpretations…Since in the Sanskrit tradition, scholars build up on the previous expert’s work more than the canonical text, this interpretation of the rule seems to have fallen through the cracks.”

Rajpopat spent nine months trying to solve the meta-rule problem. But his 'Eureka' moment came only after a much-needed month off.

Rajpopat’s findings have been hailed as ‘revolutionary’ by others in his field since it cements the Ashtadhyayi’s logic for writing Sanskrit as machine-like in nature — a trait suited for building natural language processing systems in AI, much like the now-viral ChatGPT bot.

Sanskrit has less than 25,000 known speakers in India, but casual interest has been rising over the last decade. Panini is widely regarded as the ‘father of linguistics’, and his work, after being discovered, also influenced European scholars in the 1800s.

More on the ‘Ashtadhyayi’

The Ashtadhyayi is an eight-chapter treatise on the morphology (structure), semantics, and syntax (order) of classical Sanskrit, as laid out by the grammarian Daksiputra Panini. It treats the language as formulaic and rule-bound — engineered, in a sense — and offers differences between how Sanskrit is spoken, versus how it ought to be used in sacred texts.

Palm-leaf page from a version of the Ashtadhyayi written in the Grantha script. Grantha is a direct ancestor of modern-day Malayalam. (Source: Ms Sara Welch/Wikimedia Commons) Palm-leaf page from a version of the Ashtadhyayi written in the Grantha script. Grantha is a direct ancestor of modern-day Malayalam. (Source: Ms Sara Welch/Wikimedia Commons)

Apart from building a descriptive language model, the Ashtadhyayi has also been to glean cultural and geographic information about ancient India. Pāṇini likely lived in the Gandhara region, which today lies in northwest Pakistan and parts of southeast Afghanistan.

This story is part of Express Puzzles & Games, which aims to make language fun with daily crosswords, special puzzles and trivia-rich quizzes.