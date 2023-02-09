Quiz contests in February: Biz, culture, GK events galore on Indian circuit

Welcome back to our monthly column, where we curate some of the most sought-after quiz contests you can sign up for as an Indian player. With many events starting this weekend (Feb 11-12), our calendar has a strong focus on business, culture and general quizzes. Here are all the big names you should know:

Great British Open Quiz

Siddhartha Basu, widely regarded as the ‘father of TV quizzing’ in India, is hosting an open quiz at Kolkata’s Uttirno Auditorium on February 11. Starting at 3.30pm, the quiz will be themed on ‘A celebration of UK-India living bridge’ and is backed by the British Deputy High Commission.

Registration: Free. Sign up in teams of two by emailing your team name and phone number to bdhcevents@fcdo.gov.uk.

Calling all Cal quizzers. Do come. Test your mettle on content which should be right up your street. It’s been a long while since I’ve conducted a live quiz in Kolkata. This promises to be exciting pic.twitter.com/jxaOeslWg9 — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) February 5, 2023

Fundamentalist Business Quiz

Slated for February 11, this business quiz at CMS Jain B-School (Bengaluru) has prizes worth Rs 40,000 in store for student and corporate teams. The prelims will begin at 2pm, with the top eight teams qualifying for the finals. The organiser, Nexus Consulting, encourages outstation participation, as they are willing to provide stay options at a nominal cost.

Registration: Sign up here as a lone wolf, or in corporate/college-level teams of two.

Koan Open Quiz (Online)

Koans are crisp statements or questions in Zen Buddhism that challenge the mind and one’s analytical willpower. Embodying their elegant nature, the Bombay Quiz Club (BQC) is hosting the Koan Open Quiz to present a set of GK questions that focus on brevity and ‘workoutability’— a signature element of new-age Indian quizzes, where you don’t have to be a know-it-all to win.

Slated for February 12 at 1.30pm, the Koan Quiz will be held over Zoom as a written prelims. You can either play solo, or form teams of three keeping in mind the upcoming BQC Team Quiz Championship. Nevertheless, team members will have to compete individually in the Koan Quiz. Their weighted scores will then be added to select the top eight teams moving onto the championship in March.

Registration: Free. Sign up solo or in teams of three on this form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Quiz Club (@bombayquizclub)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Advertisement

Dot-क़ौम: the Biz-Tech Quiz

Convoke 5.0, a tech fest at the Cluster Innovation Centre (University of Delhi), will be hosting an inter-college quiz on February 11. Themed on business, technology and internet culture, it will run from 12pm to 2pm with a prize pool of Rs 6000. The fest features a total of eight events, with other exciting options being FIFA and CS: GO tournaments, speed cubing, and a 24-hour hackathon.

Registration: Free. Sign up solo or in teams of two on this form. Venue details and entry rules are inside.

Tie Grab 2023 Quizzes

St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru is hosting two open quizzes on February 11. The first event is OTT-AKU: a written quiz on shows, films and OTT platforms starting at 2pm. The second event, Bookends, is a book quiz starting at 4pm. Both quizzes have been set by noted quizmaster Arul Mani, and will be held at the University’s Xavier Hall.

Advertisement

Registration: Paid. Each quiz requires a team of two (OTT-AKU | Bookends). For queries, you can message Tessa (94863-56369) or Pranav (73384-24725).

Zephyr Quiz League (Lite, Online)

Starting February 27, ZQL Lite is a six-week quiz league where quizzers will compete online every week to solve 48 questions across 12 different topics. Each game will have 6 rounds, with players moving up and down a weekly leaderboard based on their scores.

ZQL’s question setters include some of the most prominent names in the quizzing fraternity: Dr. Navin Jayakumar, Major Chandrakant Nair, Vinid Sasidharan, Venkatesh Srinivasan, Sania Narulkar, Debanjan Bose, Kushan Patel, Raktim Nag, Abhinav Dhar, Abid Abdulla and Siddhanth Rao.

Registration: Paid, at Rs 1000 per quizzer with a reimbursement of Rs 150 for every game they read (host). Sign up on the official form.

Depot48 Lifestyle Quiz

Known for its lively pub quizzes, Depot48 in Delhi’s GK-2 area is hosting a trivia night themed on food, drinks, travel and lifestyle. Conducted by quizmaster Adittya Nath Mubayi, the event will begin on February 19 from 6pm onwards. Free drinks and books are in store for the winners.

Advertisement

Registration: Free. Book a table at Depot48 for up to six people by contacting +91-9717450029.

This developing story is part of Express Puzzles & Games, where we offer daily crosswords, sudoku and a weekly news quiz. Make sure to tune in again, for more quizzes will be added to this story throughout February. You can follow @iepuzzles for updates.