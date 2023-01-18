Quiz contests in January: On India, Republic Day, music, movies, and more

This story is part of Express Puzzles & Games, where we do daily crosswords, sudoku puzzles and a weekly quiz. To start playing, you can sign up here.

We’re back with our monthly quiz calendar, as a host of school, college and open quizzes are vying for your attention this January. With questions on tech, sports, history, business, entertainment and the arts, these contests have enough diversity to entice beginners and pro-quizzers alike.

Not sure where to start looking? Here’s our list of the most popular events you can sign up for right now:

The Indica Quiz 2023

An annual fixture on quizzing calendars, Indica is an inter-school India quiz that will play out across three cities. The event is slated for January 21 in Kollam (Kerala), January 22 in Hyderabad and January 26 in Bengaluru. Each quiz is for students of classes 5 to 8, and will have a prelims and finals. The Bengaluru edition will also have a seniors quiz for classes 9 to 12.

Registration: Sign up in teams of two on this form. Venue and contact information are inside.

Republic Day Open Quiz

Now in its 21st year, this popular contest will have GK questions set by some of the country’s best quizzers: Movin Miranda, Rajiv Rai, Anustup Datta and Gopal Kidao. With prizes totaling Rs 25,000 up for grabs, the event will take place on January 26 from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm at the Music Academy Mini Hall in Chennai.

Registration: No prior sign-ups needed. You can register on the day of the event.

UPGIS 2023 Quizzes

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit has three prestigious quizzes coming up at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. February 4 will see a Business Quiz (1pm to 4pm) while February 5 will have an India Quiz (2pm to 5pm). Both are open events, with no age limit. February 5 will also have an inter-school version of the India Quiz from 10 am to 1 pm.

Registration: Sign up on the official form in teams of two before the end of January. The wittiest team names will also win prizes, so choose wisely!



The Phandom Menace: A Fandom Quiz

Literati, IIT Delhi’s annual literary festival, is hosting a fandom quiz on Jan 21. “We invite all the binge-watchers and comic enthusiasts out there,” says the organising team, which has planned questions from series like Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and DC. The event is open to college students under the age of 25, with cash prizes in store.

Registration: Sign up on this page in up to teams of 3 by January 18 (midnight).

Quizzes at Odyssey 2023

IIIT Delhi’s under-25 quiz fest has a whopping prize pool of 1.5 lakhs. Spread over two days in January-end, it will have four offline quizzing events for college students:

Jan 27:

> On ‘MEHLA’ncholy Hill (Music, Entertainment, History, Literature and Art Quiz)

> Meta Mera Data Leta (Sci-Biz-Tech Quiz)

Jan 28:

> General Tso’s Special (General Quiz)

> Netflix Met DRS (Sports & Entertainment Quiz)

Registration: Sign up solo or in teams of up to 3 on this link. Timings for each quiz are inside.

Quriosity at Manipal

Manipal University, Jaipur is hosting its annual quizzing festival on January 21 and 22. An offline event, it will feature three themed quizzes: Sports & Entertainment (SPENT); Music Entertainment Literature Arts (MELA); and a general quiz. School and college students pursuing any discipline can participate.

Registration: Sign up in teams of 3 on this form before the event.

Depot 48 Quiz

Tired of serious quizzes? Relax with a pint in hand at Depot 48, the regular haunt for pub quizzers in New Delhi. January 22 will have an offline Trivia Night hosted by quizmaster Adittya Nath Mubayi, where you can answer quiz questions to win books and drinks as your reward.

Registration: Pre-book your seat by calling Depot 48 at +91-9717450029. The event starts at 6pm. For more details, contact @whysoqriousofficial on Instagram.

This is a developing story, based on updates from the Indian quizzing circuit. To keep track of top events, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.