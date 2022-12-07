Quiz contests in December: MahaQuizzer, Ender Bender, 4 other big names gearing up

This story is part of our Puzzles & Games section. Sign up for free to enjoy topical quizzes, crosswords and sudoku.

Quizzing is no longer a hobby you’re forced to abandon after school. Be it on astronomy, movies, or sports, there’s now a contest for every kind of player. The best events, of course, manage to pack all of this diversity together into one entertaining lineup, with plenty of encouragement to boot.

For curious newbies and pros alike, here are six upcoming quiz contests that will push you right into the thick of things:

MahaQuizzer 2022

MahaQuizzer is a solo quizzing championship organised by the Karnataka Quiz Association (KQA). As a contestant, you’ll attempt 150 written questions in 90 minutes, vying for the title and trophy of MahaQuizzer (best performer), or a win in one of four award categories (School, College, Open, or Ladies). This year’s event will unfold in 18 cities on December 11 (Sunday), from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Registration: Sign up on the KQA website with your contact info, city and category. The reporting time at all venues will be 10am.

AsiaSweep 2022

AsiaSweep will be held simultaneously at 18 cities across India. (Image: kqaquizzes.org) AsiaSweep will be held simultaneously at 18 cities across India. (Image: kqaquizzes.org)

Another KQA event, AsiaSweep is a team quiz themed on all things Asian. The quiz is held in memory of Arun Veembur, a quizzer who passed away in Kunming while writing a book on the Stilwell Road. Built by the Allies during World War 2, the road connected India to China.

AsiaSweep will have 75 questions, set by quizmasters Dr Arul Mani, Dibyendu Das, Nagaratna Patil, Sujata Sharma, and Urmila Lakshmanan. It will run from 3pm to 5.30pm on December 11 (Sunday), in major cities.

Registration: Sign up in teams of two on the KQA website. The reporting time at all venues will be 2.30pm. If your city isn’t on the list, you can volunteer to host by writing to Hrishikesh Varma (swordthatwasbroken@gmail.com) or Dr Arul Mani (arul.mani@gmail.com)

QFI’s Ender Bender

The 155-year-old Madras Boat Club, venue for QFI’s Ender Bender quiz. (Image: madrasboatclub.com) The 155-year-old Madras Boat Club, venue for QFI’s Ender Bender quiz. (Image: madrasboatclub.com)

A day of “lighthearted, heckle-filled, pleasantly buzzy quizzing” awaits visitors at Ender Bender, an offline event by the Quiz Federation of India. Attendees will take turns to run sets of 10 questions, with food and drinks available to cut through any stress. The event will run from 10am to 5pm on December 18 (Sunday) at the Madras Boat Club in Chennai.

Registration: Sign up solo on this form by December 15. There is a registration fee of Rs 1,000 (inclusive of snacks and a buffet lunch). Drinks tokens will be sold on the day of the event. For queries, write to qfichennai@gmail.com or quizfoundation@gmail.com

InQuizzitive: The General Quiz Challenge

Hosted by scene favourite Major Chandrakant Nair, InQuizzitive will be an inter-college GK quiz run in three online rounds. The event kicks off with a 30-minute elimination (‘Reality Check’), followed by prelims on Zoom (‘Quick Scribe’) and a final showdown. Organised by SPJIMR Mumbai, the elimination begins on December 16 (Friday) at 4pm.

Registration: Sign up solo or in teams of two by 11.59pm on December 15. The quiz is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students. The top three teams will win cash prizes.

Masters Of Cinema

Being a Tarantino bhakt might actually set you back in this quiz. (Image: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr) Being a Tarantino bhakt might actually set you back in this quiz. (Image: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr)

XLRI Jamshedpur has announced an online movie quiz on trivia and technology from the world of cinema. The first round will start on unstop.com at 7pm, December 11 (Sunday), while the second round will be held on Zoom on December 16 (Friday) at 11am. Cash prizes are in store for the winning teams.

Registration: Sign up in teams of two or three, by 6pm on December 11. This is an open quiz.

DynaQuest Business Quiz

BBA students from any college can sign up for Symbiosis’ DynaQuest, a business and management quiz. The first round begins online on December 10 (Saturday), while the offline finals are slated for December 17 (Saturday) at SIBM Hyderabad. The winner and runner-up will receive cash prizes of Rs 17,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively.

Registration: Sign up in teams of up to three, by 11.59pm on December 9.

