Can you solve the world’s oldest crossword puzzle from 1913?

At the beginning of this year, Wordle exploded. Scores flooded social media, a hundred spinoffs launched every week, and news sites rushed to share daily clues for solvers. But this isn’t the first time a word game has taken the world by storm.

In the early 1900s, a different ‘mania’ gripped the public — crossword mania. Yes, that black-and-white grid that’s seldom finished today, was the central, glamorous hobby for millions in the Anglosphere. This craze manifested in crossword-themed clothing, parties, wedding announcements, aid dictionaries in trains, and even distracted athletes in locker rooms.

1925 cartoon showing a crossword fanatic calling his doctor at 2am to answer a clue. Source: Wellcome Images/Wikimedia Commons. 1925 cartoon showing a crossword fanatic calling his doctor at 2am to answer a clue. Source: Wellcome Images/Wikimedia Commons.

But where did it all begin?

The first published (and thus, known) crossword was made by Arthur Wynne, an editor at American newspaper New York World. Wynne ran a Sunday supplement called FUN, and was looking for something to fill the pages for December 21, 1913. Inspired by word puzzles from his native England (Wynne was a migrant from Liverpool), he created and ran a diamond-shaped puzzle in the paper. Wynne called it a ‘word-cross’, with a list of clues for 32 mystery words:

The world’s first crossword puzzle, published in ‘New York World’ in 1913. Source: Public domain/Wikimedia Commons The world’s first crossword puzzle, published in ‘New York World’ in 1913. Source: Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Arthur Wynne’s list of clues for his puzzle. Source: Public domain/Wikimedia Commons Arthur Wynne’s list of clues for his puzzle. Source: Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

This ‘word-cross’ was meant to be a one-time game, since it was labour-intensive to create and print in 1913. But FUN’s readers were hooked and demanded a new ‘word-cross’ every weekend — Americans hadn’t seen it before, so it was a fascinating new hobby. The name was later changed to ‘cross-word’ due to a typesetting mistake, and voila: the modern crossword puzzle was born.

As more papers in the US and UK picked it up, the crossword morphed into the criss-cross grid we know today. Things truly exploded in 1924, when the fledgling publishing house Simon & Schuster published the first crossword book, which came with an attached pencil. The book was a massive hit, and cemented Simon & Schuster’s place in the industry.

Today, many might know The New York Times as the holy grail for crosswords. But interestingly, the Times refused to carry crosswords for a long time, once even publishing a column calling it a ‘sinful waste of time’. But when Pearl Harbour happened, the paper changed its mind. Readers needed a source of comfort in a worrying era with long hours at home. Sounds familiar?

Wynne’s original crossword is doable even in 2022, showing how a well-made puzzle stays evergreen. Of course, there are a few archaic words in there that might stump you. But take a stab anyway. How often do you get to relive something from 1913?

Link to play Arthur Wynne’s original crossword puzzle

Link to answer key

