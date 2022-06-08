Play: The BTS Crossword, launched to mark BTS’s ‘Proof’ album release

This crossword is part of The Indian Express’ upcoming section, Puzzles & Games. To join the community, you can follow our Instagram (@iepuzzles). For updates on future games, register on indianexpress.com.

K-pop supergroup BTS’ newest album, Proof, launches this Friday at 9.30AM IST. The Internet is abuzz with theories about its lead single, plus chatter about who will be the band’s ‘special guest’ on a live performance that’s set for June 13.

The album, the group’s first anthology, will celebrate BTS’ legacy with three discs covering classics like Born Singer, I NEED U, Danger and more. Many songs on Proof’s tracklist had richly-detailed and mysterious videos when they were originally released, so older fans are excited for newer fans (called ‘baby ARMYs’) to rediscover them.

Now, coming to our BTS Crossword: fan theories and clue-hunting have always been a big part of the BTS fandom. So we thought, why not make a puzzle that uses these skills?

Given below is an 11×11 crossword, which, much like Proof, will take you through BTS’ past, present and future. Test your guessing skills here:

Play The BTS Crossword by The Indian Express

How did you do? Share your solving times on Instagram (@iepuzzles) and Twitter (@indianexpress) and tag us!