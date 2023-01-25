Explore ‘Way of the Vagabond’, a travel crossword to inspire your 2023 holiday plans

Do you dream of sun-kissed islands, while your budget only allows a hop around the block?

Don’t let the luxe vloggers of Instagram fool you—there’s plenty to see in India without doing the same old Shimla-Goa-New Delhi circuits. To kickstart your trip planning (and add a bit of spice) we’ve hidden six secret destinations on our crossword that should be on your radar this year. These regions are underrated, affordable and renowned for their natural beauty. See if you know them all!

Solving tips for beginners

Our six secret destinations are marked in mauve. You get extra points for finding them fast. To solve with a friend, use the blue ‘Play Together’ icon. Use ‘Check’ to find errors. Every answer will be in the same tense or singular/plural form as its clue. Once you’re done, scroll past the game box to explore our trip planning guide.

Good luck! You can start playing below:

Offbeat destinations: a snapshot of our top picks

RANN OF KUTCH

What: Surreal salt flats in Gujarat with striking views and the annual Rann Utsav

Best time to visit: By February 20, before the Utsav wraps up

What to try: Adventure sports, wildlife safaris, shopping for textiles (mirror work, vibrant weaves, rare rogan art) and khavda pottery, which has roots in the Indus Valley civilisation. Tourists on Utsav packages also get to enjoy folk music and dance performances from local tribes like the Siddi, who bear African ancestry.

HEMIS

What: Dramatic national park in Jammu & Kashmir, home to the elusive snow leopard

Best time to visit: May to October, for comfy summer hikes. For a snow leopard expedition, come in the winter. Plan well, for Hemis lies in a cold desert north of the Himalayas.

What to try: Walking safaris, birdwatching (there are 73 species!), visiting Hemis Monastery (the monks have a festival in June-July), local eats like skyu (a hearty dumpling stew) and butter tea.

ORCHHA

What: 16th-century heritage complex in Madhya Pradesh, with palaces and temples galore

Best time to visit: October to November.

What to try: Monument and temple visits, nature trails, kayaking or rafting on the Betwa river, Bundeli food. Don’t miss the Orchha Festival in March—for dates, keep an eye on utsav.gov.in

TURTUK

What: Postcard-pretty Ladakhi village near the Indo-Pak border

Best time to visit: May to September, to see nature at its finest

What to try: Landscape photography, monastery hike through orchards, plucking apricots, fresh glacial water, spotting K2 and army bunkers, the Balti Heritage House and Museum.

MINICOY

What: Sun-kissed tropical island in the south of Lakshadweep

Best time to visit: November to February

What to try: Lighthouse visit, kayaking, sailing and diving to see coral reefs and shipwrecks. Also sample the local cuisine—think tuna curry, fried octopus, batla appams—which fuses Maldivian, Sri Lankan and Burmese influences. Ambitious travellers can attempt to learn Mahl, the local language.

We hope our travel crossword gave you some new holiday ideas for 2023. For more themed games, follow @iepuzzles!