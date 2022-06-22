IIT Delhi, GEC Vaishali, SITM Kamrup win coveted spots for national crossword contest finale

When it comes to cryptic crosswords, Patna-based body Extra-C likely wears the crown in building youth interest. Their inter-school crossword contest draws thousands of students every year, and their brand new National Inter-College Crossword Expedition (NICE) may help push this interest among those in their 20s.

A cryptic crossword is a game where each clue is a word puzzle which must be deciphered to find an answer, which then goes into a crossword grid. It can be challenging, but Ramki Krishnan, a six-time crossword champ who has been coaching NICE’s contestants, says that students have quickly understood the pattern.

“One can see that many of them were completely new to this game till a few weeks ago, but they have picked it up very quickly and are confident solvers now”, he shared.

NICE 2022 has been split across three stages — online qualifiers, zonal rounds and a grand finale — and the zonals, which end on June 27, saw a close battle among skilled college teams.

In the North zonals, IIT Delhi’s Harshul Sagar and Arush Utkarsh bagged the gold on June 20. In the East zonals, Rajnish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar from Government Engineering College (GEC), Vaishali, rose to the top. And for the Northeast zonals, the highest-scoring team comprised Murchana Barman and Amarendra Kumar from Scholar’s Institute of Technology & Management (SITM), Kamrup.

The remaining zonal rounds are in Bengaluru (South, on June 26) and Pune (West, on June 27). The top teams from all five zonal rounds, plus one wildcard entry, will compete at the grand finale in New Delhi in August.

This was NICE’s inaugural edition, jointly organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with Extra-C. The contest was also shaped by IAS officer Vivek Kumar Singh, who is Bihar’s Development Commissioner and an avid cryptic crossword player.

According to Singh, who is also Chief Mentor at the event, young players often miss the excitement of crossword contests after leaving school. NICE was created to fill this void, with the aim of “providing an intellectual pastime, and keep(ing) the campuses abuzz with a sense of exploration”.

