National Cinema Day crossword: An ode to the silver screen

Clever lines, famous dance moves — an Indian’s connection to the film industry begins right from their childhood. Most people don’t identify as film buffs, but on a scale of ‘bored dad’ to Karan Johar, they’re often surprised to see how much detail they actually remember.

We were curious about how to test a person’s dormant connection to films, so we made a game: Spotlight on Cinema! An original 12×12 crossword, it’s an online puzzle that hides defining names and moments from Indian cinema. Test your trivia skills by clicking the link below:

Preview of the Spotlight on Cinema Crossword, and a scale to know where you stand as a movie buff…or not.

About this Crossword

Paying homage to the silver screen, the traditional black boxes of this crossword have also been turned silver. To sail to an easy finish, here are five solving tips you should remember:

Finish all the easy clues first. If the timer makes you nervous, you can tap and hide it. Notice the tense and noun form (singular/plural) of a clue. The answer will be in the same form. (Abbrv.) beside a clue means the answer is a shortened form of the commonly-known word. To get hints, tap on the bulb icon on the top right. It lets you check or reveal single letters, full words or the entire grid. ‘Cheating’ is acceptable—the more you Google, the more you know. You can also play live against a friend (or solve together!) by sharing the puzzle via the people icon.

National Cinema Day will be celebrated by the Multiplex Association of India on September 23 with discounted movie ticket sales. Whether you’re making a trip to the theatres or getting comfy with Netflix, we hope this puzzle can add some hatke fun to your weekend.

For feedback or ideas, please write in to puzzles@indianexpress.com