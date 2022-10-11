On Womanhood: A Quiz on Challenges and Changemakers

As we mark 10 years since the first International Day of the Girl Child, a lot has changed. Globally, women now have better access to education, nutrition, and opportunities that let them step out of home. But the idea of womanhood—of anything feminine being inferior—still prevails, despite centuries of female changemakers shaping history.

This quiz aims to celebrate unconventional knowledge about women, with 20 rich questions that take you through famous names, moments and terms linked to the feminine experience. Some of the questions are in MCQ-style, while others need you to type out the answer. The average score is 12/20 so far. See if you can beat it!

P.S. You don’t need to be a woman to ace this quiz. Anyone with a basic grasp on news and some clever guessing skills can complete it. Start playing below:

This quiz is part of our new Puzzles & Games section. Try our other themed puzzles, and follow @iepuzzles for updates.