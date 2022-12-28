scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Play ‘Bheja Fry’, our hearty new crossword on Indian food!

We’ve rustled up a spicy new puzzle, with equal parts tradition and modernity. Grab a bowl and dig in.

crossword puzzle on indian food with clues and answersCraving some food for thought?
It’s peak December, which means right now you’re either making food, eating food, or thinking about food. Whatever the case, we’re here to add to your table our new game, ‘Bheja Fry’. Featuring dishes from all across India, this 11×11 crossword is a delicious khichdi of local names, ideas and (admittedly, strong) food opinions. How well do you think you’ll do?

Solving tips for beginners

  1. Your final score will depend on your solving speed. Leave any hard clues for the end.
  2. To solve live with a friend, use the blue ‘Play Together’ icon. Use ‘Check’ to find errors.
  3. Every answer will be in the same tense or singular/plural form as its clue.
  4. Once you’re finished, see the score list below the grid for the meaning of your results.

Happy solving!

Here’s the meaning of your score

> 0 to 100: Stuck in Hell’s Kitchen. Forever.

> 100 to 200: Fresh-faced food blogger.

> 200 to 300: Rookie travel journalist.

> 300 to 400: Secret chef-in-training.

> 400 to 500: Congrats, you made grandma proud.

> Over 500: Sanjeev Kapoor, is that you?

This story is part of Express Puzzles & Games, where you can enjoy daily crosswords, sudoku and weekly quizzes. Sign up to start playing! For vivid updates, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 20:23 IST
