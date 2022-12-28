Play ‘Bheja Fry’, our hearty new crossword on Indian food!

It’s peak December, which means right now you’re either making food, eating food, or thinking about food. Whatever the case, we’re here to add to your table our new game, ‘Bheja Fry’. Featuring dishes from all across India, this 11×11 crossword is a delicious khichdi of local names, ideas and (admittedly, strong) food opinions. How well do you think you’ll do?
Happy solving!
> 0 to 100: Stuck in Hell’s Kitchen. Forever.
> 100 to 200: Fresh-faced food blogger.
> 200 to 300: Rookie travel journalist.
> 300 to 400: Secret chef-in-training.
> 400 to 500: Congrats, you made grandma proud.
> Over 500: Sanjeev Kapoor, is that you?
