Monday, August 15, 2022

Play: The Independence Day Crossword Puzzle!

How well do you remember India’s freedom movement? Find out by solving this unique, themed word game.

Written by Nayanika Mukherjee | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 10:49:51 am
picture showing india's red fort on top of a crossword puzzle for independence day activityA refresher on iconic moments from India's revolutionary period.

It’s the 75th Independence Day and if you are looking for something to kickstart your Monday after watching the flag hoisting ceremonies, might we suggest an activity that’s a little different?

Introducing our Independence Day Crossword, a limited-time puzzle based on India’s freedom movement. We have hidden 29 clues—some easy, some head-scratchers—from that era of history in a special grid, to make a game that is both a test of memory as well as your guessing skills.

independence day themed crossword puzzle Partial preview of our themed crossword. Tap on the link below to play!

Start Playing The Crossword Here

If you have never tried a crossword before, our #1 tip is to finish all the easy clues first. This will help you quickly find letters to crack the harder answers. Remember to go with your gut. The simplest answer is usually right!

As a game that pays tribute to the diversity in our past, you might also come across clues you have never heard of before. This is intentional and it is to showcase some of the important yet under-represented names and moments from our history books.

If you are stuck on any of these harder clues (for example, 1-Across might make many players stumble) feel free to Google the trivia in them to find the answer.

Once you’re done with the puzzle, you can share your scores on Instagram at @iepuzzles or on Twitter with @indianexpress. For feedback, please write to puzzles@indianexpress.com

Happy solving!

