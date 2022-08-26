scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Enjoy easy, breezy solving with our beginner’s guide to sudoku

Sudoku is a relaxing logic game that relies less on math, and more on ingenuity.

how to solve sudoku a beginners guide. Art shows girl holding a book and pencil with sudoku background.Puzzles like sudoku are a great way to boost your brain's working memory. (Illustration: Vishnu Ram)

The brain benefits of solving puzzles like sudoku has long intrigued science. While a direct link with improved cognition is yet to be found, those who play sudoku often attest to the improved concentration, deduction and problem solving skills they experience after getting started. And of course, the delight of the ‘Aha!’ moment when you finally finish the grid.

First-time sudoku solvers — especially those who struggle with math, like this author — are often intimidated by the look of the game. But you don’t need to be a STEM-minded savant to finish this puzzle fast. As a beginner, here’s all the topics you need to know to become a successful solver:

  1. The basics: how do you play sudoku?
  2. Types of sudoku variants
  3. Classic sudoku solving techniques

You can skip to the topic you like. Let’s get started:

How do you play sudoku?

Sudoku, which gained popularity in the early 2000s, is a logic game where you fill the numbers 1-9 in a partially full 9×9 grid, with no repeating digits in any row, column, or smaller 3×3 segment inside. Each grid’s difficulty depends on the number and position of its pre-filled cells:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
classic sudoku grid on left with solution on right A classic 9×9 sudoku grid with its solution. Source: Tim Stellmach and (right) ‘User: Cburnett’ on Wikimedia Commons.

Classic sudoku puzzles do not need any arithmetic calculations while playing — if all the numbers were replaced by letters or symbols, the gameplay would remain the same. This makes sudoku a universal game, requiring no external knowledge or command over language to play.

Types of sudoku variants

‘Sudoku’ is short for suuji wa dokushin ni kagiru (“the numbers must remain single”), which is the basic objective of the puzzle. But on this simple foundation rests a great diversity of grids you can play with. Most modern-day sudoku is computer-generated, but enthusiast communities like Logic Masters India also make custom grids that have additional constraints a solver must follow. Here are a few popular variants:

  • Killer Sudoku: A grid with smaller dotted ‘cages’ (segments) inside. The digits you place in the cage must add up to a small number shown in the cage’s corner.
  • Arithmetic Pairs Sudoku: A grid with small circled numbers given between some cells. These numbers must be the result of applying a basic math operator (+ _ * /) between the digits on each side of the circle:
arithmetic pairs sudoku variant Example of a sudoku variant with arithmetic pairs. Source: Logic Masters India
  • Irregular sudoku: Classic sudoku grid, but instead of avoiding repeated digits in the 3×3 squares, you must avoid repeats in an irregularly marked outlined region.
  • Windoku or Hyper Sudoku: Classic grid with 3×3 regions, but with four additional shaded 3×3 regions in the middle. The digits 1–9 must appear in the shaded regions only once. These regions resemble four windows in a frame, hence the name:
windoku hyper sudoku variant Example of a windoku puzzle with shaded interior regions. Source: Oceanh/Wikimedia Commons
  • Wordoku: Classic sudoku but with alphabets in place of numbers. The grid’s diagonal may form a hidden word, revealed as you keep on solving.
  • Samurai Sudoku: Five 9×9 classic grids that are overlapping at their corners. Each grid shares one 3×3 region with another grid.

Competitive sudoku events, such as the Indian qualifiers for the World Sudoku Championships, have an interesting mix of variants that a solver must crack as fast as possible. If you’d like a deep dive into all the possibilities, this Glossary of Sudoku is a good starting point.

Advertisement

Classic sudoku solving techniques

You might love going old school with pen and paper, but sudoku is now popularly played online, with auto-checker tools helping build confidence. Regardless of the medium, these solving techniques should work on every classic grid you play:

  • Pick a 3×3 region to fill, one by one, instead of attempting the whole 9×9 grid at once.
  • Pick the most commonly appearing number across the whole grid, and try to find its place within each 3×3 grid. Alternatively, you could also pick consecutive numbers. Starting by filling all the 1s, then the 2s, and so on.
  • While filling each cell in a 3×3 grid, scan all the rows and columns that pass through it, and note numbers that are already pre-filled. This helps in quick elimination. When done on paper, you can draw light lines marking these rows and columns. This technique is called cross-hatching:
sudoku solving technique crosshatching Example of cross-hatching while trying the find the placement of a ‘1’ in a 3×3 grid. Source: sudokugarden.de
  • Another technique while solving on paper is to mark cells in every 3×3 region where a certain number can go, by writing it in a small size in the corner. This helps you make quick deductions while filling every other 3×3 grid, preventing mistakes later.
  • Look for individual rows and columns that are nearly full. The numbers that will go in their empty cells can be easily narrowed down, which will help every 3×3 region connected to those rows and columns.
  • Find the ‘sole candidate’: Sometimes, only one number can possibly fit in a cell. This is because all the other numbers are already present in its 3×3 region or the rows/columns connecting with that cell.

For a summary of further sudoku solving strategies, try this video:

For more solving ideas, you can visit the sudoku techniques section of Kristanix, a Norwegian game company, or Cracking the Cryptic, a reputed YouTube channel dedicated to logic games.

Advertisement

We hope this guide has been helpful in starting your journey with sudoku. If you’d like to go off the grid and into other puzzles, subscribe to indianexpress.com to enjoy our upcoming Puzzles & Games section, and follow @iepuzzles for updates. Happy solving!

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:28:45 pm
Next Story

Audi entry is a ringing endorsement of F1’s new direction

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement