Darna Mana Hai: A ‘Bhootiya’ Crossword for Halloween

In almost poetic fashion, Halloween falls on a Monday this year. While we don’t go trick-or-treating in India, it’s interesting how Hollywood has managed to thrust this holiday—originally a Christian observance before All Saints Day (November 1)—into the spotlight, especially in bigger metro cities.

If you can’t head to a costume party this year but still want some spooky fun, our Halloween crossword should be right up your alley. The 13 x 13 puzzle features Indian horrors and mythical creatures—and for those who love reading about serial killers (you know who you are), it’ll probably give you something new to pore over.

Ready to start solving? Keep these four tips in mind before you begin:

When you tap on a block in the crossword, it will select either a row (‘Across’) or column (‘Down’). Check which one is highlighted in blue before you start typing. Think of the intent behind the clue, and if any wordplay is involved. This might change your answer. Googling tough clues is normal and acceptable, as every crossword is an opportunity for learning. To make things more fun, you can play live against a friend. Tap on ‘Play Together’ above the grid to try this.

More themed crosswords, from Express Puzzles & Games:

Play | Crossword on Indian Cinema (it’s not just Bollywood!)



Play | Crossword On India’s Freedom Movement



Play | The BTS Crossword, for K-pop fans



Play | Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Crossword

Play | World’s Oldest Crossword from 1913

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.