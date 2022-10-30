Darna Mana Hai: A ‘Bhootiya’ Crossword for Halloween

In almost poetic fashion, Halloween falls on a Monday this year. While we don’t go trick-or-treating in India, it’s interesting how Hollywood has managed to thrust this holiday—originally a Christian observance before All Saints Day (November 1)—into the spotlight, especially in bigger metro cities.
If you can’t head to a costume party this year but still want some spooky fun, our Halloween crossword should be right up your alley. The 13 x 13 puzzle features Indian horrors and mythical creatures—and for those who love reading about serial killers (you know who you are), it’ll probably give you something new to pore over.
Ready to start solving? Keep these four tips in mind before you begin:
Play | Crossword on Indian Cinema (it’s not just Bollywood!)
Play | Crossword On India’s Freedom Movement
Play | The BTS Crossword, for K-pop fans
Play | Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Crossword
Play | World’s Oldest Crossword from 1913
For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.