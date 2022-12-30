Where to play every puzzle & game from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery’

We’re assuming you’ve already seen ‘Glass Onion’, the star-studded whodunit that’s sitting pretty on Netflix India’s Top 10. A sequel to 2019’s ‘Knives Out’, ‘Glass Onion’ sees gentleman detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) return to solve a mystery surrounding tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). A tricky puzzle box lies at the heart of this story, and today we’ll share where you can play every game seen—or mentioned—in this thrilling tale.

If you’re yet to watch the film, then SPOILER ALERT: this is where you should stop reading.

The importance of Glass Onion’s puzzle box

What gets ‘Glass Onion’ rolling is the mysterious wooden box that arrives at the home of ‘The Disruptors’: a group of micro-celebrities who are friends with Bron. Nobody’s sure what’s inside, so they get on a group call to crack it open. As they interact with the games, the scene acts as character exposition, offering a look behind the public personas of aging actress Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), genius chemist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr), men’s rights streamer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), and shrewd politician Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn). The Disruptors delight in the box’s trickery, as they enjoy and benefit from artifice; by contrast, honest school teacher Helen Brand (Janelle Monae), who has no patience for trickery, hammers it open. When fully solved, Bron’s puzzle box reveals the eponymous ‘glass onion’, which holds an invitation to his island as the ‘prize’. Since the whole film is about showmanship—and how you can’t walk the path to success alone—it’s a fitting metaphor for what lies ahead in the story.

Exploring what’s inside

The puzzle box, which itself resembles a mechanical puzzle called the Yoshimoto cube, has two layers inside with four games each. Let’s take a look:

The stereogram

The wooden grain on Bron’s box isn’t just pretty craftsmanship—it hides a stereogram, an optical illusion where you have to focus each of your eyes on a different 2D image. This tricks your brain into perceiving depth, forming a third 3D image. Stereograms grew popular from the 1990s Magic Eye book series, and you can enjoy many on their official website.

Chess

It seems completely intentional that Claire, a politician, solves the first puzzle: a chess endgame that’s set to mate the opponent in one move. Many great websites exist for online chess, but the most popular have to be chess.com and lichess.org. They’re great for beginners who want to play with others at their level and not get annihilated by the pros.

Tic Tac Toe & Morse Code

The second puzzle shows a finished game of tic tac toe, with a Morse Code tapper beside it. The Xs and Os represent dots and dashes, which spell out letters. This website is the standard choice for tic tac toe, but you can also try Tic Tac Toe Glow, which turns things up a notch with bigger puzzles, multiplayer options and a leaderboard. Another spinoff is on Khan Academy, where tic tac toe is remixed as a 9×9 sudoku grid, demanding deeper strategy.

Birdie Jay, who isn’t the brightest, solves the puzzle box with the help of her assistant ‘Peg’. (Courtesy: Netflix) Birdie Jay, who isn’t the brightest, solves the puzzle box with the help of her assistant ‘Peg’. (Courtesy: Netflix)

As for Morse code, you can learn the language with a game like Morse Mania, or Google’s Morse Typing Trainer. Developers can get free code to build Morse code games here.

The sliding puzzle

The third puzzle shows a set of blue tiles rearranged to form the letter ‘N’. The Disruptors realise it’s a compass, turning the ‘N’ towards Earth’s geographic north to unlock the fourth game.

Sliding puzzles are a common brain training game, so you can find many variations like the Polish Klotski. the Chinese Huarong Dao, this pinball-like spinoff, or this one with electrifying cats. This is just the tip of the iceberg—for more online adaptations, tap here.

The musical fugue puzzle

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma makes a cameo in ‘Glass Onion’ to solve the fourth game, which plays Bach’s Little Fugue in G Minor. Ma describes it as a ‘musical puzzle’, where a tune is layered on top of itself to create a new-sounding structure. This gives Lionel a hint on what to do next—pulling a central wheel on the first layer to reveal the second (‘a whole new tune’).

Maybe we’re reading too much into it, but the choice of a fugue is interesting: every fugue starts with a main melody, which is then imitated at different pitches one after the other. If you’ve seen the film, it sounds a lot like how The Disruptors imitated Bron, as one by one they followed his fake-it-till-you-make-it policy to find success.

The Fibonacci spiral

The second layer of the puzzle box, showing a Fibonacci spiral as its first game. (Courtesy: Netflix) The second layer of the puzzle box, showing a Fibonacci spiral as its first game. (Courtesy: Netflix)

The box’s second layer opens with a depiction of the golden ratio—a spiral pattern found in art and nature that’s linked to the Fibonacci sequence, a series of numbers where the next number is the sum of the two before it. The film isn’t clear on how this puzzle actually works, so we’ll recommend some easy and universal options: the 2048 Fibonacci game for PC and mobile, or one of these beautiful Fibonacci jigsaw puzzles.

Abacus

The next puzzle is abacus, which, again, doesn’t get an explanation—the film’s game montage is moving pretty fast by now—so we’ll share broad recommendations: Simple Soroban, an easy Japanese abacus game, or the more lively Abacus on Steam: a retro 2D shooter game where you solve puzzles to uncover ancient secrets.

The film’s abacus also seems to have a philosophical easter egg: beside it is written Rene Descartes’ famous line, ‘Cogito, ergo sum’ (‘I think, therefore I am’). It’s written as Cogito + Ergo = Sum. Make of that what you will.

The constellations

The projector, showing a star map for The Disruptors to crack. (Courtesy: Netflix) The projector, showing a star map for The Disruptors to crack. (Courtesy: Netflix)

The third puzzle in this layer is a projection of the night sky, showing constellations like Draco, Cygnus, Lyra, and Big Dipper, among others. All the games in this layer connect to math, so we’re assuming the star map hinted at the coordinates of Bron’s island—perhaps a snapshot of the night sky above it?

As for games, there are numerous titles related to the stars. Here’s a brief list: Constellations by Xtronaut (award-winning board game); Qorbit (elegant arcade puzzler); Star Trek Timelines (strategy role-playing game); Hades’ Star (space colonisation game); and Stellarium and Star Walk 2 (real-time stargazing guides).

The chemistry puzzle

The final puzzle in the box is on chemistry, where a dial must be set to an element’s correct atomic number (in ‘Glass Onion’, it’s 47 for silver). Some chemistry games that riff on this idea are Atomas (an incremental puzzle on atomicity); Beaker (a virtual lab with 150+ chemicals) and Little Alchemy, where you “start with four basic items and (eventually) use them to find dinosaurs, unicorns and spaceships.”

This is where the puzzle box ends. But these aren’t the only games mentioned in ‘Glass Onion’. We also see detective Blanc (badly) playing the viral hit Among Us with his friends, a cheeky choice for a story full of impostors. Other games mentioned during this brief session are equally fun:

Quiplash : Similar to Cards Against Humanity, Quiplash is a battle of the wits where you have to answer a series of fun prompts like “Something you’d be surprised to see a donkey do” or “a better name for France” or “a double rainbow doesn’t have gold at the end of it. Instead, it has ______.”



Codenames: A cult party game, Codenames tests your ability to link diverse concepts together with a single word. You play as spy operatives in a team, and aim to guess all of your cards before the enemy. More details here.

Crosswords: If you’re an Indian Express reader, you’re likely already familiar with crossword puzzles. This criss-cross word game comes in daily formats , as well as in special themed versions. Have you tried our crosswords on Indian food and cinema ?

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is streaming on Netflix. If you plan a rewatch, let us know if this list helped elevate the experience!

