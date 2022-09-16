The Indian Express’ classic crossword and sudoku can now be played online

Subscribers of indianexpress.com can now enjoy daily online crosswords and sudoku via our brand new section, Express Puzzles & Games. Meant to offer a few moments of brainy fun every day, these puzzles are part of our continued journey to take readers one step beyond the news.

To start playing, all you have to do is subscribe, and tap on the puzzle of your choice.

Our daily crossword is a 13×13 puzzle, taken from the iconic grids of Eugene Sheffer. If you’ve never solved a crossword, here’s our guide on how to get started. This game is best enjoyed with friends and family, so do rope them in! On special occasions, we will also be publishing handmade, themed crosswords. Did you spot our recent Independence Day puzzle, or the BTS Crossword for K-pop fans?

Our daily sudoku has three difficulty levels — easy, medium and hard. If it’s your first time playing this too, take a look at this guide on how to solve sudoku.

All our puzzles have an auto-checker, so that you can easily spot and learn from mistakes. We save your score after every game, which you can use to challenge friends for some healthy competition.

And finally, if you’d like to stay connected to the larger puzzle space in India — a community that is niche, but surprisingly, growing fast — we’ve also launched a full news section and an Instagram (@iepuzzles) with updates on crosswords, sudoku and quizzing events from around the country.

We hope you enjoy this colourful new offering from The Indian Express. Happy solving!

Express Puzzles & Games is learning, growing, and improving its features based on your feedback. To share ideas, please write in to puzzles@indianexpress.com