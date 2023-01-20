scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Express News Quiz: Wrestlers’ protests, BAFTA and the Supreme Court

How well do you know the week’s biggest headlines? Take our news quiz to find out!

Express News Quiz showing anil kapoor, vinesh phogat and saurabh kirpalPlay catch-up with 10 questions on India and the world, released every Friday.
Express News Quiz: Wrestlers' protests, BAFTA and the Supreme Court
Welcome back to Week 12 of our news quiz. In this edition, we cover travel, sports, pop culture and political developments that you ought to know of. While the questions are easier than usual, our points system remains the same — make sure to attempt everything, or you won’t get your final score!

A list below the quiz box will have the meaning of your results. Good luck, and see you on the other side.


Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Red flag. Start reading the paper!

> 50-100: The average score. You might need our app notifications

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie. 

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it. 

Not into quizzes? 

Try our daily sudoku, or one of our themed crosswords:

> Easy as Pie | Bheja Fry: Crossword On Indian Food

> Mid-Level Mayhem | The Big B Puzzle: On Amitabh Bachchan

> Hard Nut | Darna Mana Hai: On Indian Horror

For more brainy fun, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 21:37 IST
