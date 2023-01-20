Express News Quiz: Wrestlers’ protests, BAFTA and the Supreme Court

Welcome back to Week 12 of our news quiz. In this edition, we cover travel, sports, pop culture and political developments that you ought to know of. While the questions are easier than usual, our points system remains the same — make sure to attempt everything, or you won’t get your final score!

A list below the quiz box will have the meaning of your results. Good luck, and see you on the other side.



Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Red flag. Start reading the paper!

> 50-100: The average score. You might need our app notifications.

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie.

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

