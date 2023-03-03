scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Express News Quiz: On wildlife, nature & popular culture

For World Wildlife Day, this week’s news quiz is themed around India’s natural heritage, ecosystems and under-reported trivia. Can you crack it all?

When it comes to holding attention, wildlife conservation rarely makes it to the top of the list. Those of us in cities aren’t close enough to feel the burn—and thus, care—but another factor is how little info about ecological damage makes it to the mainstream. Celebrity weddings? You’ll get instant crowds. But a wildfire destroying forests? Crickets.

Seeing as March opens with World Wildlife Day, there’s no better time to try and reverse this pattern. Today’s news quiz is thus entirely themed on India’s animals and ecosystems, with enough clues to help you crack all 11 questions about our fading natural world. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Note: To get your final score, make sure to attempt all questions.

Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Start reading from our app!

> 50-100: The average score. But you have potential.

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie.

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes? 

Try our daily sudoku, or one of our themed crosswords:

Easy | Bheja Fry: Crossword On Indian Food

Medium | ‘Way of the Vagabond’: Puzzle On Travel

Hard | Big B Puzzle: On Amitabh Bachchan

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:38 IST
