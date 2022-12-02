Express News Quiz: Volcanoes, Vicky Kaushal, and e-everything at once

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our weekly news quiz. We’re starting December off easy, with a decent mix of Bollywood, sports, culture and tech questions. There are a few curveballs thrown in for the pro quizzers, but there’s nothing an eagle-eyed newbie can’t solve.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. If a question seems difficult, you can skip and return to it later. A score list below the quiz box has the meaning of your results.

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Here’s what your score means:

0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.

50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might want our app notifications.

100-150: Certified smart cookie.

150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

Over 200: You’re coming for my job and I don’t like it.

Play Last Week’s Quiz: On Messi, Modi and tipping the hat

More from Express Puzzles & Games

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.