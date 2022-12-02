scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Express News Quiz: Volcanoes, Vicky Kaushal, and e-everything at once

How well do you remember this week’s biggest stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

Express News Quiz vicky kaushal qala pele fifa world cup ravish kumar ndtv volcano rbi digital rupee current affairsPlay catch-up with 12 questions on India and the world, released every Friday.

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our weekly news quiz. We’re starting December off easy, with a decent mix of Bollywood, sports, culture and tech questions. There are a few curveballs thrown in for the pro quizzers, but there’s nothing an eagle-eyed newbie can’t solve.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. If a question seems difficult, you can skip and return to it later. A score list below the quiz box has the meaning of your results. 

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

Here’s what your score means:

  • 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.
  • 50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might want our app notifications.
  • 100-150: Certified smart cookie.
  • 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.
  • Over 200: You’re coming for my job and I don’t like it.

Play Last Week’s Quiz: On Messi, Modi and tipping the hat

More from Express Puzzles & Games

Crossword |On Indian Cinema: Ode to the Silver Screen
Quiz |On Womanhood: Challenges & Changemakers
Crossword |Are you a ‘Shehenshah’ among Amitabh Bachchan fans? Prove it with this Big B crossword
Quiz |The Durga Puja Puzzle: On Good and Evil

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:36:18 pm
Next Story

Italy to evacuate 1,000 people from landslide-hit Ischia town

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close