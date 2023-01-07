scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Express News Quiz: Ronaldo, Prince Harry's book & a wild week for sports

Catch up on January’s biggest headlines so far with our news quiz, now in its tenth week!

Play catch-up with 10 questions on India and the world, released every weekend.
Express News Quiz: Ronaldo, Prince Harry’s book & a wild week for sports
From avoiding sports entirely, to having 30% of a quiz themed on it—my NYE resolution as your setter was to be more open-minded, and I hope you feel that this week!

We’ve taken a step back from the heavy-handedness on movie/music trivia, so you’ll see some unmissable moments from the Ranji Trophy, the English Premier League, and Al-Nassr FC in their place instead. The rest of the quiz is peppered with pop culture, tech and Mother Nature, meaning there’s something in there for everyone.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. A list below the quiz box will have the meaning of your results. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Last Week’s Quiz | The Finale: Revisiting 2022’s Biggest Moments

Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Red flag. Start reading the paper!

> 50-100: The average score. You might need our app notifications

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie. 

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it. 

Not into quizzes?

Try our daily sudoku, or one of our themed crossword puzzles:

Easy as Pie | Bheja Fry: On Indian Food

Mid-Level Mayhem | The Big B Puzzle: On Amitabh Bachchan

Hard Pass | Darna Mana Hai: On Indian Horror

For more brainy fun, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 08:00 IST
While You Were Asleep: Rashford stars in Man Utd win, Romeo Beckham joins Brentford, Klopp hails new signing Gakpo

