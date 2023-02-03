scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Express News Quiz: Pathaan, the Union Budget & Jupiter’s new moons

Do you remember the week’s biggest headlines? Take our news quiz to find out!

Express News Quiz on pathaan union budget jupiter new moons sonam wangchuk adaniCatch up on India and the world, with 10 questions released every Friday.

Science and entertainment take centre stage in this week’s news quiz, which has 10 trivia questions to test your recall of the week’s most important stories. We’ve got your usual suspects (the Adani case, Pathaan), along with some spicy events that might pique your curiosity. When you’re done, check out yesterday’s mini-quiz contest and let us know if you’d like more!

Today’s Quiz Tips: Look for clues in the wording, and solve each question quickly to get the highest score. To skip any difficult questions, tap on the circled numbers. Your result will appear once you’ve attempted everything. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Start reading from our app!

> 50-100: The average score. But you have potential.

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie.

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes? 

Try our daily sudoku, or one of our themed crosswords:

Easy | Bheja Fry: On Indian Food

Medium | ‘Way of the Vagabond’: On Travel

Hard | Big B Puzzle: On Amitabh Bachchan

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:04 IST
