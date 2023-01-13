scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Express News Quiz: Miss Universe, Joshimath and the ozone layer’s rebirth

How well do you understand the week’s biggest stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

Play catch-up with 10 trivia questions on India and the world, released every Friday.
Express News Quiz: Miss Universe, Joshimath and the ozone layer's rebirth
Welcome back! Departing from our usual programming, this week’s news quiz will focus more on the ‘whys’, instead of the ‘whats’ and ‘hows’.

Inside, you’ll find a nice mix of culture, tech, sports and geography, and as a conscious decision, most of the questions will need you to think a bit more deeply before choosing the answer.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. A list below the quiz box will have the meaning of your results. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Last Week’s Quiz | Ronaldo, Prince Harry’s book & a wild week for sports

Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Red flag. Start reading the paper!

> 50-100: The average score. You might need our app notifications

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie. 

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it. 

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 20:23 IST
