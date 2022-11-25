scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Express News Quiz: Messi, Modi and tipping the hat

How well do you remember this week’s biggest events? Take our news quiz to find out.

indian express news quiz banner for november 18 to 25, 2022 showing lionel messi and narendra modiPlay catch-up with 12 questions on India and the world, released every Friday.

Folks, it’s that time of the week again. 

Today’s news quiz is dominated by sports and entertainment, plus trivia on a few famous personalities who are no longer with us. The ‘tipping the hat’ part refers to them, as well as something more literal, which you’ll soon find out.  

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. If a question feels too hard, you can always skip and return later. A score list below the quiz has the meaning of your results. 

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
New Pakistan army chief takes over at a time when the country is politica...Premium
New Pakistan army chief takes over at a time when the country is politica...

Play Last Week's Game | Jacqueline, Djokovic and a dash of royalty

Here’s what your score means:

  • 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.
  • 50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might need our app notifications.
  • 100-150: Certified smart cookie.
  • 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.
  • Over 200: You’re coming for my job and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes? Try our themed crossword puzzles, like the ones on Indian cinema, history, horror or Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Math-minded folks might enjoy our daily sudoku games, which have three difficulty levels.

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram. We’ve just posted a poll there, where you can pick the theme for our next special crossword!

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:00:27 am
Next Story

Conference and expo on role of women in science and technology kicks off at JNU

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close