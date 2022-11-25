Express News Quiz: Messi, Modi and tipping the hat

Folks, it’s that time of the week again.

Today’s news quiz is dominated by sports and entertainment, plus trivia on a few famous personalities who are no longer with us. The ‘tipping the hat’ part refers to them, as well as something more literal, which you’ll soon find out.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. If a question feels too hard, you can always skip and return later. A score list below the quiz has the meaning of your results.

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Play Last Week's Game | Jacqueline, Djokovic and a dash of royalty

Here’s what your score means:

0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.

50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might need our app notifications.

100-150: Certified smart cookie.

150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

Over 200: You’re coming for my job and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes? Try our themed crossword puzzles, like the ones on Indian cinema, history, horror or Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Math-minded folks might enjoy our daily sudoku games, which have three difficulty levels.

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram. We’ve just posted a poll there, where you can pick the theme for our next special crossword!