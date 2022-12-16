scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Express News Quiz: Lara Croft, Rahul Gandhi, and a week of killer science

Have you kept track of this week's biggest stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

Express News Quiz on current affairs topics December 16Play catch-up with 12 questions on India and the world, released every Friday.
Due to its topic selection, this week’s Express News Quiz is likely the most unconventional so far. Yes, we’ve kept your usual mix of 12 ‘workoutable’ trivia questions, but pay attention to the clues and explanations (‘funda’, in quizzing terms) and you might come away surprised. 

The most ‘fringe’ question this time is on tourism, describing a location I’d been dying to visit in my past as a travel journalist. I hope it gives you the travel bug too. Or at least, sends you down a nice Wikipedia rabbit hole.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt all 12 questions. A score list below the quiz will have the meaning of your results. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Here’s what your score means:

0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.

50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might want to turn on our app notifications

100-150: Certified smart cookie. 

150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

Over 200: You’re coming for my job and I don’t like it. 

Not into quizzes?

Try our themed crossword puzzles, like the ones on Indian cinema, history, horror or Amitabh Bachchan. More math-minded folks might enjoy our daily sudoku games instead, which come with three difficulty levels.

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram

